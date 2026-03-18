Consumers Credit Union Awarded Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

The Great Place To Work Certification is a tremendous honor that reflects our commitment to fully supporting our employees, who in turn provide outstanding service to our members.” — Sean Rathjen, CEO

LAKE FOREST, IL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumers Credit Union (CCU) is proud to announce it has received the Great Place To Work Certification™ for the fourth year in a row. The designation is bestowed by the Great Place To Work Institute in Oakland, CA.The Great Place To Work Certification acknowledges employers who create an outstanding employee experience. It is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified."Consumers Credit Union is in the people business," said Sean Rathjen, CCU's Chief Executive Officer. “The Great Place To Work certification is a tremendous honor that reflects our commitment to fully supporting our employees, who in turn provide outstanding service to our members.”This year, 93% of CCU employees reported that it is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company, according to a Great Place To Work 2021 Global Employee Engagement Study. The credit union’s scores on the Great Place to Work’s Trust Indexsurvey have been 90% or higher in each of the last four years. More information about CCU's survey results is available here About Consumers Credit UnionFounded in 1930 and headquartered in Lake Forest, IL, Consumers Credit Union (CCU) has $4.5 billion in assets, serves over 280,000 members, and offers the largest branch network of credit unions in the state. CCU believes that nobody needs banks on every corner, but everyone needs people who are in their corner. To learn more about CCU’s products and services, or for information on how to join, visit myconsumers.org

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