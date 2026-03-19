Audivi and Quail Digital Launch Zero-Cost Voice AI Hardware Program for Drive-Thru Operators

Quail Digital base station, AOT Box, and Pro9 headset forming the integrated drive-thru communication system that enables Audivi’s AI-powered order taking. Front view of the Quail Digital AOT Box used to enable AI-powered drive-thru order taking with Audivi’s platform. Rear view of the Quail Digital AOT Box showing system connections for drive-thru communication and AI-powered order processing.

New program enables drive-thru automation across 32 countries with no upfront hardware cost for Voice AI deployment.

Great drive-thru experiences begin with great sound quality.” — Jason M. Riggs, Chief Commercial & Product Officer, Audivi AI

MILFORD, OH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audivi AI and Quail Digital have formed a global partnership to deliver a turnkey Voice AI hardware platform for drive-thru ordering. The collaboration aligns Quail Digital’s hardware platform with Audivi’s voice AI as the primary software layer for automated drive-thru ordering. The new device ships pre-loaded with Audivi’s automated ordering software and is deployed alongside Quail Digital’s communication system, enabling real-time AI order processing.By bundling Audivi’s AI platform with Quail Digital’s global infrastructure, the companies are enabling AI-powered ordering across 32 countries with immediate deployment capability while removing one of the biggest barriers to adoption: upfront AI infrastructure costs.Drive-thru orders account for more than 70% of sales at many major QSR chains, making automation a major focus for restaurant operators. As restaurant operators increasingly explore automation to address labor shortages and rising operational costs, drive-thru voice AI has emerged as one of the fastest-growing technology segments in the quick-service restaurant industry.The partnership includes the launch of a dedicated Voice AI hardware box by Quail Digital, offered at no cost to operators deploying Audivi’s platform with Quail Digital’s communication system. Operators adopting the integrated Audivi solution receive the Voice AI hardware free of charge as part of the bundled service offering when deployed with Quail Digital’s communication system, lowering the cost and complexity of deploying drive-thru voice AI. The hardware may also be purchased separately and connected to other compatible systems.This model removes the financial and technical barriers that often prevent restaurant brands from adopting drive-thru automation. By combining Quail Digital's audio hardware with Audivi’s software, the system delivers the sound clarity required for high voice-recognition accuracy. Quail Digital maintains a significant market presence outside the United States, supporting restaurant operators across 32 countries. This provides Audivi with an established global reach and a cost-competitive entry point into international markets.The integrated offering provides a cost-competitive alternative to legacy drive-thru systems and first-generation voice AI deployments. “We needed a globally compliant AI system that integrates seamlessly with our technology to meet growing customer demand at the drive-thru,” said Tom Downes, Founder & CEO of Quail Digital. “This partnership with Audivi gives our customers the solution they’ve been asking for, combining our trusted communication hardware with a proven AI ordering platform.”“Great drive-thru experiences begin with great sound quality,” said Jason M. Riggs, Chief Commercial & Product Officer at Audivi. “Voice AI only works when the signal is clean, and Quail Digital has built a global reputation for delivering the audio clarity restaurants depend on in high-noise environments. By pairing their communication platform with Audivi’s AI ordering technology , we’re giving operators a scalable foundation for deploying automated drive-thru ordering with confidence.""The industry has been stuck because operators are tired of being charged five figures just to test AI,” Riggs added. “By partnering with Quail to provide the Voice AI Box at zero cost for operators deploying Audivi’s platform, we’ve removed the financial handcuffs. This gives operators the fastest and most cost-effective path to deploying automated drive-thru ordering."For QSR operators, the combined solution reduces order errors, shortens drive-thru service times, and eases pressure on front-line staff during peak periods. Audivi’s AI platform processes orders in real time, capturing menu selections, modifiers, and confirmations through natural voice interaction. Paired with Quail’s high-clarity audio hardware, the system delivers the clean signal required for consistent voice recognition in high-noise drive-thru environments. The result is faster throughput, more accurate orders, and a smoother experience for both customers and restaurant teams.About Audivi AIAudivi AI provides AI-powered voice ordering technology for quick service restaurant drive-thrus. Its platform delivers automated order taking with high-accuracy, multi-language support, and real-time voice interaction. Audivi works with operators and technology partners to modernize the drive-thru experience while maintaining the speed and reliability expected in high-volume environments.About Quail DigitalQuail Digital is a manufacturer of wireless headsets and communication systems for drive-thru and food service operations. Trusted by operators worldwide, Quail Digital’s products are engineered to deliver clear audio in high-noise environments to support efficient team communication. With an extensive global installed base, Quail Digital is a partner for brands seeking to improve the performance of their drive-thru operations.

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