EPC Group Launches AI Decision Intelligence Framework for Microsoft Power BI

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New framework combines Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and multi-model LLMs to transform Power BI and Microsoft Fabric into a decision platform.

Traditional dashboards show what happened. EPC Group's framework predicts what happens next and uses agentic AI to help leaders act on it.” — Errin O'Connor, Founder & Chief AI Architect, EPC Group

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EPC Group, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence consulting firm, today announced the launch of its AI Decision Intelligence Framework for Microsoft Power BI and Microsoft Fabric. The framework enables organizations to transform traditional dashboards into AI-powered decision platforms that combine predictive analytics, conversational data exploration, agentic AI workflows, and automated insight generation.The framework extends Microsoft Power BI beyond standard reporting by integrating Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, automated machine learning (AutoML), Microsoft Cognitive Services, and open-source AI frameworks including even Meta Llama and Mistral into a unified enterprise analytics architecture. With this approach, organizations can enable leadership teams to interact with enterprise data through natural language queries, predictive modeling, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and AI-driven narrative explanations."Business intelligence is evolving rapidly and there are too many overhyped solutions flooding the market," said Errin O'Connor, Founder and Chief AI Architect of EPC Group, recognized as one of the Top 10 AI Architects in North America and a two-time New York Times bestselling author. "Over the past two and a half years, I have personally led the development of this decision intelligence framework to transform Power BI from a tool that shows what happened into a platform that explains why, predicts what happens next, and enables agentic AI workflows that act on those predictions.By integrating Microsoft Fabric, Azure OpenAI, Claude, Perplexity, and open-source AI with retrieval-augmented generation and vector search, organizations unlock a completely new class of enterprise analytics."The framework introduces a structured six-layer AI architecture designed to standardize AI capabilities across Power BI environments while maintaining strong governance, security, and responsible AI practices.Layer 1 – Conversational Analytics with Copilot, Claude, OpenAI, Perplexity, GeminiThe first layer focuses on conversational analytics using Microsoft Copilot, Claude, OpenAI, Perplexity, and Gemini for Power BI. These AI engines allow users to ask questions about enterprise data in natural language and automatically generate dashboards, reports, and analytical insights. Business users can interact with datasets conversationally to explore trends, generate metrics, and uncover insights without requiring advanced technical skills.Layer 2 – AI-Powered Visual IntelligenceThe second layer standardizes Microsoft's built-in AI-powered visuals within Power BI dashboards, including Key Influencers, Decomposition Tree, Smart Narrative, anomaly detection, and Q&A analytics. EPC Group deploys these visuals through a governed framework that ensures consistent modeling patterns, semantic data standards, and secure access controls. Organizations can automatically identify performance drivers, analyze root causes, and generate explainable AI insights directly inside dashboards.Layer 3 – Predictive Analytics with AutoMLThe third layer integrates automated machine learning (AutoML) into Microsoft Fabric and Power BI dataflows. AutoML enables organizations to create predictive models for scenarios such as revenue forecasting, customer churn prediction, inventory optimization, and operational risk analysis. AutoML automatically evaluates multiple algorithms, selects the most accurate model, and deploys predictive scores directly into Power BI datasets, allowing predictive analytics to become part of everyday reporting workflows.Layer 4 – Multi-Model and Agentic AI IntegrationThe fourth layer integrates multiple large language model platforms and agentic AI workflows into the analytics architecture. Through secure API integrations, Azure-based data pipelines, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) architecture backed by vector search, Power BI environments can connect to Azure OpenAI, OpenAI, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and open-source models such as Meta Llama and Mistral. These integrations enable advanced natural language querying, AI-generated insights, semantic search across enterprise knowledge bases, and automated narrative explanations.EPC Group's agentic AI layer allows models to autonomously retrieve, reason over, and act on enterprise data — surfacing insights proactively rather than waiting for users to ask.Layer 5 – Cognitive AI Data EnrichmentThe fifth layer incorporates Microsoft Cognitive Services to enrich structured and unstructured data before it enters the analytics environment. Capabilities include sentiment analysis, language detection, document intelligence, entity extraction, and automated text classification. Organizations can analyze large volumes of unstructured content including customer feedback, support interactions, legal documents, and survey responses. Once processed, these insights are surfaced inside Power BI dashboards as measurable business metrics.Layer 6 – Automated Decision IntelligenceThe sixth layer introduces automated insight discovery and forecasting into executive dashboards. Using Power BI's built-in forecasting algorithms, anomaly detection models, and AI-generated narrative summaries, organizations can create dashboards that continuously surface important trends and potential risks. Executives receive automated alerts when anomalies occur, monitor predictive forecasts for performance, and understand the key drivers behind those predictions — transforming dashboards into proactive decision platforms.From Dashboards to AI-Powered Decision PlatformsBy combining these six AI layers, EPC Group enables organizations to transition from traditional reporting to AI-powered decision intelligence platforms. Business leaders gain access to predictive insights, agentic AI workflows, conversational analytics, and automated explanations that dramatically improve the speed and quality of decision-making. The framework integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Fabric, Azure data platforms, enterprise data warehouses, and modern cloud analytics architectures.EPC Group delivers this framework through its enterprise Power BI and Microsoft Fabric consulting services , including data architecture design, AI integration, dashboard development, governance frameworks, and large-scale analytics deployments. The firm has completed more than 1,500 Power BI implementations and over 5,200 Microsoft platform deployments worldwide. With nearly three decades of Microsoft consulting experience, EPC Group combines enterprise architecture expertise with advanced AI strategy to help organizations deploy analytics platforms that are secure, scalable, and future-ready.About EPC GroupEPC Group is a global Microsoft consulting firm specializing in artificial intelligence, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft Fabric, Azure AI, and enterprise analytics architecture. Founded in 1997, EPC Group has delivered thousands of Microsoft platform implementations worldwide. The firm provides AI strategy, Power BI development, Microsoft Copilot implementation, enterprise analytics modernization, and Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (VCAIO) advisory services for organizations across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and the public sector.Organizations can learn more at www.epcgroup.net , schedule a strategy session with EPC Group's AI experts, or contact the firm directly at contact@epcgroup.net or (888) 381-9725.

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