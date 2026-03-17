Jonathan Ivey Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jonathan Ivey, founder of The Pensacola Music Academy LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how resilience, faith, and strategic thinking can drive measurable business success.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Ivey explores how setbacks can become opportunities for growth and breaks down how building diverse ventures, strong fundamentals, and community networks fuel sustainable success. He also discusses leveraging purpose-driven strategies to scale businesses while creating meaningful impact.Jonathan’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/jonathan-ivey

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