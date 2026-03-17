Moose Vinyl Acquires B-Side Records in Lemont, Illinois

Storefront of B-Side Records in Lemont, Illinois.

Popular record store to remain a community hub under new ownership

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moose Vinyl, a technology company serving the record collecting community, today announced the acquisition of B-Side Records, located in the heart of Lemont, Illinois.

The purchase ensures the beloved record store will continue to serve as a gathering place where people of all ages can connect over their shared love of music.

B-Side Records was founded in 2019 by David and JoAnn Bruff, who built the shop into a cherished destination for vinyl enthusiasts and music lovers across the southwest suburbs. With David retiring for the second time, the Bruffs sought new ownership that would honor the store’s legacy and keep it rooted in the Lemont community.

“When we learned B-Side Records was available, we knew it was the right opportunity,” said Conor Welsch, Chief Operating Officer of Moose Vinyl and the store’s new full-time manager. “Our goal is to preserve what David and JoAnn built and to grow it into an even stronger community gathering place. We want B-Side Records to be a space where everyone, whether you’re a lifelong collector or just discovering vinyl for the first time, feels welcome.”

Welsch, a former healthcare professional, will manage the store full time. B-Side Records will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. An enthusiast of live music, Chicago sports, entrepreneurship, and community development, Welsch brings a service-first mindset to the role. He and his wife, Brenna, along with their newborn daughter, Shea, are excited to plant roots in Lemont and grow alongside the village.

“This acquisition is about more than business, it’s about belonging,” Welsch added. “Brenna, Shea, and I are driven by service to others, and we see B-Side Records as an opportunity to become part of the fabric of this community.”

About Moose Vinyl

Moose Vinyl is a technology platform built for record collectors, offering tools to catalog, discover, and connect over vinyl music. The acquisition of B-Side Records marks the company’s first brick-and-mortar retail presence. For more information, visit moosevinyl.com.

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