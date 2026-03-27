Fire Island Pines App Debuts: The First AI-Native Community Platform Designed for the Pines

Download the app today at fireislandpines.app/download Find the Fire Island Pines App in the Apple app store (coming soon to Google Play)

Fire Island Pines App launches Summer 2026, uniting social, local services, and AI-powered features in a private, community-first platform.

I believe there are just too few people making gay software for a gay audience. This is one of the first apps explicitly made software that's tailored for the exclusive, elite Pines community.” — Jason Fleetwood-Boldt

FIRE ISLAND PINES, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fire Island Pines community is about to experience a new level of connection and convenience with the launch of the Fire Island Pines App, arriving this summer. Built exclusively for the iconic summer enclave, this innovative app is the first of its kind to unify social networking, local services, and community features—all designed with the unique spirit of Fire Island Pines in mind.

Created by longtime resident and pioneering software engineer Jason Fleetwood-Boldt, the Fire Island Pines App is purpose-built for the community it serves. As the first AI-native mobile app for the Pines, it leverages advanced AI for instant content moderation, ensuring a safe and welcoming space for all users. The app seamlessly integrates real-time location sharing, a vibrant marketplace for local exchanges, and a FIP-only photo social network—without algorithms or follower counts, and with a strict focus on privacy.

"I created the Fire Island Pines App with love and passion for a community I've been part of for over 15 years. I believe there are just too few people making gay software for a gay audience. This app represents one of the first times an entrepreneur has explicitly made software that's tailored for the exclusive, elite Pines community. I'm pleased to be able to offer the app this summer and hope people will like it," said Jason Fleetwood-Boldt, founder and creator of the Fire Island Pines App.

The app’s Play feature lets users see who’s on the island and message friends in real time, while the Exchange enables the sharing of everything from available rooms and personal ads to services and lost & found postings. With Share, users can post photos captured in the Pines, creating an authentic visual archive of the community’s cherished moments. The robust Directory connects users to over 100 local businesses and service providers, making it easy to discover resources with a single tap.

"With instant AI-powered moderation, the Fire Island Pines App offers a safer, more responsive social experience than ever before. Our goal is to make every summer in the Pines more connected, more inclusive, and more memorable," Fleetwood-Boldt explained.

Designed by and for Pines residents, the app also prioritizes privacy through secure sign-in and user-controlled visibility. Whether you’re planning a beach day, searching for a contractor, or simply sharing a sunset, the Fire Island Pines App is your essential companion for island life.

The Fire Island Pines App launches Summer 2026. For updates, visit https://fireislandpines.app

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