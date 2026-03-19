Branford Group Announces Two-Day Lumileds Semiconductor Auction

The Branford Group Hilco Global

Two-day online auction of 3,000+ Lumileds semiconductor assets in San Jose, featuring advanced fab, R&D, and facility equipment.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Branford Group , in partnership with Hilco Global’s commercial industrial practice, is pleased to announce a significant two-day timed online auction featuring the former assets of Lumileds , a world-class LED and compound semiconductor manufacturer. This rare opportunity includes more than 3,000 lots of semiconductor fabrication, epitaxy, lithography, metrology, microscopy, and facility support equipment located in San Jose, California.The sale presents an exceptional opportunity for semiconductor manufacturers, research institutions, and advanced technology companies to acquire high-quality production and R&D assets from a sophisticated epitaxy manufacturing environment. Featured equipment includes Canon and ASML steppers; Veeco and Aixtron MOCVD reactors; Novellus deposition systems; Tokyo Electron developer coaters; KLA-Tencor inspection systems; FEI scanning electron microscopes; Bruker analytical tools; wafer processing, test, and specialty process systems; as well as extensive plant infrastructure including Trane high-capacity chillers, Atlas Copco compressors, ammonia gas purification systems, and environmental abatement equipment. The scale and depth of technology make this one of the most comprehensive semiconductor equipment offerings brought to market in recent years.“This is a rare opportunity for buyers to access production-capable semiconductor assets of this caliber,” said James Gardner, Partner/SVP of The Branford Group. “The breadth of advanced epitaxy, lithography, inspection, and support systems provides immediate expansion potential for manufacturers looking to enhance capacity without the long lead times associated with new equipment procurement. We anticipate strong interest from both domestic and international buyers.”"Partnering with Branford on an offering of this magnitude underscores Hilco Global’s commitment to delivering world-class disposition solutions," said a representative from Hilco Global. "We look forward to connecting qualified buyers globally with these exceptional assets."The auction will open on May 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM (PDT), with Day One beginning to close on May 26, 2026 at 9:00 AM (PDT), and Day Two closing on May 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM (PDT). The assets are located at 370 W. Trimble Road, San Jose, California. On-site inspections will be available by appointment only.________________________________________Pre-Auction Offers & Equipment InquiriesNick Romainenromaine@thebranfordgroup.com508-846-1034________________________________________About The Branford GroupThe Branford Group is a global asset advisory, auction, and disposition firm specializing in industrial equipment sales across manufacturing, semiconductor, life sciences, aerospace, automotive, and advanced technology sectors. With decades of experience and a worldwide buyer base, The Branford Group delivers customized solutions that maximize asset recovery value for its clients.About Hilco GlobalHilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com

Lumileds - Video Preview | The Branford Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.