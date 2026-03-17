Key Bridge Wireless Introduces Simplified Flat-Rate Pricing for CBRS

tldr; $500 for your first 100 radios, $10 per radio thereafter.

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Key Bridge Wireless Introduces Simplified Flat-Rate Pricing for Spectrum Access System (SAS), Enhancing Predictability and Scalability for CBRS Deployments

Key Bridge Wireless LLC, a leading provider of Spectrum Access System (SAS) services for the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), today announced a new flat-rate pricing model designed to deliver greater transparency, cost predictability, and incentives for network growth to private LTE/5G operators and service providers.

Effective March 16, 2026, the updated pricing structure replaces the company's previous multi-rate model with a straightforward approach:

- A fixed monthly fee of $500, which includes full SAS functionality—real-time frequency management, dynamic grants, Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) incumbent protection, API integrations, and more—plus coverage for the first 100 radios at no additional per-radio charge.

- An additional $10 per radio for each radio beyond the first 100.

- Continued pro-rated billing for partial months and automatic credits for any downtime, aligned with Key Bridge's industry-leading Service Level Agreement (SLA) and proven 99.986% uptime.

This model eliminates tiered complexities and variable rates by radio type, offering a single, scalable per-radio add-on after the included block. It rewards expansion while maintaining affordable operational expenditures (OPEX) for deployments of all sizes.

Examples of monthly costs under the new model:

- 50 radios: $500 total (fully covered by the fixed fee).

- 150 radios: $1,000 ($500 fixed + $10 × 50 extra radios).

- 500 radios: $4,500 ($500 fixed + $10 × 400 extra radios).

"Private wireless networks are transforming industries—from smart factories and campuses to rural broadband and large-scale IoT," said Jesse Caulfield, CEO of Key Bridge Wireless. "By simplifying our SAS pricing, we're removing billing barriers so operators can focus on rapid deployment and reliable performance. Our geo-redundant, cloud-native architecture and SLA-backed reliability—recognized as #1 for Service Reliability in CBRS—ensure customers can scale confidently with predictable costs."

Existing customers will transition automatically to the new model, with benefits appearing on their next invoice.

The announcement reinforces Key Bridge Wireless's commitment to innovation in the CBRS ecosystem, supporting enterprise and service provider needs in sectors including manufacturing, logistics, energy, mining, education, and more.

For more information, visit https://keybridgewireless.com/cbrs. Operators can sign in to view the updated rate card or use the Transfer Wizard for an instant automated quote.

About Key Bridge Wireless LLC

Key Bridge Wireless LLC is a trusted Spectrum Access System (SAS) administrator and provider of advanced wireless information services. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company delivers cloud-native, geo-redundant SAS solutions with full protocol support, automated provisioning, and comprehensive tools for CBRS deployments. Recognized as #1 for Enterprise Users, Incumbent Protection, and Service Reliability, Key Bridge enables secure, high-performance private LTE/5G networks with proven 99.986% uptime and SLA-backed guarantees. For more details, visit www.keybridgewireless.com.

Media Contact:

Key Bridge Wireless LLC

Email: information@keybridgewireless.com



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