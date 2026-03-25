Study Reveals America’s Friendliest Small Businesses

Advance Funds Network, a business loan lender, conducted a study to identify the small businesses Americans say have the most genuinely friendly teams.

Small businesses don’t have million-dollar marketing budgets - they have people. What this study shows is that friendliness isn’t just a nice extra. It’s a competitive advantage.” — Irving Betesh, CRO of Advance Funds Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era when so many customer interactions feel automated, transactional, or rushed, genuine human warmth stands out more than ever. For many Americans, it’s the friendly greeting at the counter, the barista who remembers their order, or the shop assistant who goes out of their way to help that transforms a simple purchase into lasting loyalty.

To identify the businesses getting this right, Advance Funds Network, a direct business loan lender, conducted a nationwide study to identify the small businesses Americans say have the most genuinely friendly teams - the places known for real warmth, patience, and above-and-beyond service.

The study surveyed 3,104 U.S. adults and combined direct consumer feedback with each business’s Google review score to create a final ranking.

The top 10 friendliest businesses in America are as follows:

#1. Matchbox Candle Co, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Google review score of 5.0)

Matchbox Candle Co. has that warm, inviting glow you can only get from a place where everything is crafted with care. The staff is enthusiastic, scent-savvy, and genuinely helpful - guiding shoppers through fragrances, gifting ideas, and custom pours with easy smiles. Even when the store fills with weekend browsers, the vibe stays calm and personal. It's Sioux Falls coziness delivered with friendly, fragrance-loving charm.

#2. Dancing Bear Chocolate, Minneapolis, Minnesota (Google review score of 4.9)

Dancing Bear Chocolate has the joyful, unmistakable energy of a shop run by people who truly love what they make. The staff greets customers with wide smiles and an infectious enthusiasm for cacao - happily walking people through truffles, bars, pastries, and seasonal creations without ever feeling salesy. They're quick with samples, patient with questions, and genuinely excited to share the craft behind each piece. Even on busy weekends, the warmth stays steady. It's Saint Paul's sweetness delivered with real heart.

#3. Sweet Dreams Confections, Fargo, North Dakota (Google review score of 4.9)

Sweet Dreams Confections has that joyful, old-fashioned candy-store buzz, and the staff delivers every interaction with big Fargo warmth. They're generous with samples, patient with indecisive shoppers, and genuinely excited to talk chocolate, gummies, and nostalgia treats. Even when the place is packed around holidays, the friendliness doesn't flicker. It's sugar-forward happiness delivered with steady Midwestern charm.

#4. Hoot and Howl, Morgantown, West Virginia (Google review score of 4.9)

Hoot and Howl has the cozy, creative buzz of a shop that champions local makers - and the staff reflects that pride perfectly. They're chatty, warm, and great at helping customers discover handmade goods, art, apparel, and small-batch treasures without feeling overwhelmed. Every interaction feels genuine, unrushed, and encouraging. It's Morgantown creativity delivered with big-hearted Appalachian friendliness.

#5. Country Bookshelf, Bozeman, Montana (Google review score of 4.8)

Country Bookshelf is a two-story literary oasis with staff who'll make browsing feel like catching up with friends. They're thoughtful, well-read in that non-intimidating Montana way, and always ready with spot-on recommendations. Even when the store fills up with college students and tourists, the warmth never slips. It's an anchor of downtown Bozeman - bright, organized, and carried by a team that makes the place feel wonderfully human.

#6. Rediscovered Books, Boise, Idaho (Google review score of 4.8)

Rediscovered Books has the sort of staff who make browsing feel like being welcomed into someone's personal library. They're upbeat without being overbearing, quick with thoughtful suggestions, and genuinely delighted to match readers with new discoveries. Even on busy event nights, the team keeps things warm and conversational. It's one of those shops where you walk in for a book and walk out feeling like you've been looked after.

#7. The Bookworm, Omaha, Nebraska (Google review score of 4.8)

The Bookworm feels like one of those rare bookstores where the staff's warmth matches the shelves' depth. They greet you with easy conversation, happily chase down obscure titles, and always seem to have a personal recommendation tucked away. Even during author events or holiday weekends, the vibe stays calm and genuinely welcoming. It's a big indie store that still feels personal - carried by a team who clearly love putting the right book in the right hands.

#8. BookPeople, Austin, Texas (Google review score of 4.8)

BookPeople is big, busy, and somehow still one of the most personal-feeling bookstores in the country. The staff is sharp, funny, and wildly well-read, but never intimidating - the kind who'll happily talk books for twenty minutes or point you to a section you didn't even know existed. Even during huge author events, there's a calm, friendly rhythm. It's quintessential Austin: creative, welcoming, and impossible not to enjoy.

#9. Jo & June Vintage, Tulsa, Oklahoma (Google review score of 4.9)

Jo & June has the effortlessly cool vibe of a vintage shop curated by people with great taste - but the staff keeps everything approachable. They're chatty, upbeat, and fantastic at helping customers navigate clothing, décor, and one-of-a-kind finds without ever feeling rushed. Whether someone comes in hunting for a specific piece or just wandering, the friendliness makes the whole experience feel fun and low-pressure. It's Tulsa style with Tulsa warmth.

#10. Powell's Books, Portland, Oregon (Google review score of 4.9)

Yes, it's iconic - but the heart of Powell's is still its staff, who somehow keep this enormous, many-roomed wonderland feeling personal. They're warm, witty, and genuinely thrilled to help you find something unexpected, whether you're hunting first editions or just killing time in the rain. For a store this big, the friendliness is startlingly consistent. It's the perfect example of a massive indie shop that still behaves like a neighborhood staple.

https://advancefundsnetwork.com/survey-reveals-the-top-150-friendliest-small-businesses-in-the-us-2026/

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