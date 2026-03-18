SparrowDesk Launches Startup Program with Up to 90% Off on Enterprise Plan

SparrowDesk’s new startup program offers Startups its Enterprise plan to manage support end-to-end, powered by AI; ensuring faster, consistent query resolution.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SparrowDesk , announced the launch of its Startup Program, helping early-stage companies build scalable, high-quality customer support without the cost or complexity of traditional enterprise tools.Built for fast-moving startups and lean teams, the program gives eligible companies access to SparrowDesk’s AI-powered support system. Startups can now apply to receive up to 90% off SparrowDesk’s Enterprise plan in their first year, along with exclusive multi-year discounts as they grow.Solving support before it becomes a scaling problemAs startups grow, customer conversations quickly expand across multiple channels and product touch-points. Without the right support infrastructure, founders and early teams often find themselves responding to repetitive queries while trying to build and improve their product.SparrowDesk’s Startup Program helps put a structured support system in place early, ensuring recurring questions can be handled efficiently with the help of an AI agent while teams stay focused on product development and the complex customer issues that truly require their attention.A complete support system built for modern startupsThe Startup Program provides access to the complete Enterprise plan. It removes the complexity founders often face when managing multiple support tools, workflows, and automation by providing a single support platform that scales as they grow.Zoona AI, SparrowDesk’s AI agent, is at the core of the platform, resolving routine customer queries 24/7 and handling up to 60% of incoming requests.Startups in the program get access to:- Omnichannel inbox to handle email tickets and chat from one place, without juggling apps- Knowledge base and self-service tools- Zoona AI agent to automatically resolve routine queries and provide 24/7 support- AI Copilot to help agents draft responses, summarize tickets, and find answers faster- Smart Ticket forms to capture the right information upfront and reduce back-and-forth- Customer portal where customers can submit requests, track tickets, and manage conversations in one place- Built-in CSAT surveys to measure satisfaction and continuously improve support quality- Workflow automation and reportingStartups can go live with a fully operational AI-powered support stack within minutes of onboarding.Designed to scale with growing support demandsSparrowDesk brings consistency to customer support operations by ensuring every interaction is handled with accuracy and continuity across channels. Zoona AI resolves routine queries instantly, enabling faster and more reliable ticket resolution.This enables them to manage ticket volumes without operational strain, while teams stay focused on complex escalations, product feedback, and high-impact customer interactions.By combining AI-driven resolution with human oversight where needed, startups can maintain consistent support quality, faster resolution times, and a reliable support function as they scale.Availability and applicationApplications for the SparrowDesk Startup Program are now open globally. The program is open to early-stage and growth-stage startups across SaaS, e-commerce, fintech, and product-led industries.Eligible startups can apply directly through the SparrowDesk website. Early applicants will receive priority onboarding and immediate access to discounted Enterprise features.Apply now: https://www.sparrowdesk.com/startup Startups accepted into the program can quickly begin streamlining support operations as they scale.About SparrowDeskAn AI-first help desk from the makers of SurveySparrow that helps organizations strengthen customer relationships through hassle-free, accessible support. The platform simplifies support by reimagining traditional workflows with agentic AI, enabling teams to deliver faster resolutions without sacrificing quality. By combining autonomous AI agents with thoughtful human handoffs, SparrowDesk enables organizations to strengthen customer relationships at scale.Learn more: www.sparrowdesk.com

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