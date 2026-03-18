Facility Management Services Market 2026 Integrated Infrastructure Services Supporting Modern Workspaces

The Business Research Company’s Facility Management Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Facility Management Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 The Business Research Company’s Facility Management Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Facility Management Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facility Management Services Market to Surpass $2,927 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Facilities Support Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $318 billion by 2030, with Facility Management Services to represent around 1% of the parent market. Within the broader Services industry, which is expected to be $25,315 billion by 2030, the Facility Management Services market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Facility Management Services Market in 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the facility management services market in 2030, valued at $1,106 billion. The market is expected to grow from $703 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the aging infrastructure and asset lifecycle management and rising demand for workplace experience and occupant-centric services.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Facility Management Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the facility management services market in 2030, valued at $705 billion. The market is expected to grow from $527 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The strong growth can be attributed to the growth of data centers and critical infrastructure and aging infrastructure and asset lifecycle management.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Facility Management Services Market in 2030?

The facility management services market is segmented by component into solutions and services. The services market will be the largest segment of the facility management services market segmented by component, accounting for 82% or $2,398 billion of the total in 2030. The services market will be supported by increasing outsourcing of non-core business functions to specialized providers, rising demand for preventive and corrective maintenance services, growing emphasis on workplace safety and regulatory compliance, demand for integrated facility services (hard and soft services bundled together), cost optimization initiatives across enterprises, expanding commercial infrastructure projects globally, and heightened focus on sustainability and ESG-aligned facility operations.

The facility management services market is segmented by deployment mode into cloud and on-premises. The on-premises market will be the largest segment of the facility management services market segmented by deployment mode, accounting for 80% or $2,346 billion of the total in 2030. The on-premises market will be supported by strong data security and control requirements among government and Défense institutions, customization capabilities tailored to complex enterprise infrastructures, compliance with strict internal IT governance policies, reliability in environments with limited internet connectivity, integration with legacy enterprise systems, preference among large enterprises with established IT resources, and reduced dependency on third-party hosting environments.

The facility management services market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises market will be the largest segment of the facility management services market segmented by organization size, accounting for 63% or $1,843 billion of the total in 2030. The large enterprises market will be supported by complex multi-location infrastructure management needs, higher investments in smart building technologies, integration of enterprise resource planning (ERP) with facility systems, strong focus on energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction, demand for advanced analytics and AI-driven maintenance planning, global expansion of corporate offices and manufacturing plants, and increased emphasis on business continuity and risk mitigation strategies.

The facility management services market is segmented by industry vertical into healthcare, government, education, military and defense, real estate and other industry verticals. The real estate market will be the largest segment of the facility management services market segmented by industry vertical, accounting for 32% or $933 billion of the total in 2030. The real estate market will be supported by rapid growth in commercial and residential construction, rising demand for property value enhancement through efficient management, tenant experience optimization initiatives, adoption of smart building systems, increasing leasing activity in urban centres, focus on operational cost reduction, and sustainability certifications such as green building standards.

What is the expected CAGR for the Facility Management Services Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the facility management services market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Facility Management Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global facility management services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape building operations, workplace efficiency, and infrastructure maintenance strategies worldwide.

Adoption Of Smart Buildings And IoT-Based Facility Monitoring - The adoption of smart buildings and IOT-based facility monitoring will become a key driver of growth in the facility management services market by 2030. As building owners deploy connected sensors and integrated building systems, demand is expected to rise for FM providers that can continuously monitor asset performance, trigger predictive maintenance and optimize energy and space operations through data-driven workflows. A more connected building base is projected to increase the need for remote diagnostics, automated work orders and performance-based service delivery across multi-site portfolios. As a result, FM providers are expected to expand smart operations capabilities and digital service models to support long-term growth in facility management services. As a result, the adoption of smart buildings and IOT-based facility monitoring is anticipated to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Data Centres And Critical Infrastructure - The growth of data centres and critical infrastructure will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the facility management services market by 2030. As governments and enterprises expand mission-critical facilities, operators are projected to require structured operations, preventive maintenance, safety compliance and 24/7 site readiness delivered through professional FM partners. A growing base of critical facilities increases demand for technical FM, reliability-centered maintenance and standardized operating procedures across electrical, mechanical and life-safety systems. As a result, facility management providers are expected to expand critical-environment service frameworks and operational resilience capabilities to support long-term market growth. Consequently, the growth of data centres and critical infrastructure is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Aging Infrastructure And Asset Lifecycle Management - The aging infrastructure and asset lifecycle management processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the facility management services market by 2030. As building systems age across commercial and institutional facilities, owners are expected to prioritize standardized maintenance programs, condition-based upkeep and renewal planning to reduce unplanned downtime and protect asset performance. A stronger lifecycle focus is projected to expand FM scopes from day-to-day operations into structured O&M procedures, documentation discipline and consistent maintenance execution across major building systems. As a result, facility management providers are expected to strengthen lifecycle-led service models and preventive maintenance governance to support sustained market growth. Therefore, this aging infrastructure and asset lifecycle management is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Workplace Experience And Occupant-Centric Services - The rising demand for workplace experience and occupant-centric services will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the facility management services market by 2030. As hybrid work stabilizes and employers compete on employee experience, organizations are expected to prioritize service quality, comfort, space utilization and responsive workplace operations. A stronger occupant focus is projected to increase demand for integrated soft services, space services and experience-led delivery models aligned to employee expectations. As a result, FM providers are expected to expand service design, service-level governance and experience measurement capabilities to drive long-term growth. Consequently, the rising demand for workplace experience and occupant-centric services is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Facility Management Services Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the facility management and business support services market, the on-premises facility management services market, the large enterprise facility management services market and the real estate facility management services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $2,420 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for integrated service delivery models, increasing outsourcing among large enterprises, expansion of smart building technologies, and the growing need for cost optimization and operational efficiency across complex property portfolios. This surge reflects the accelerating convergence of real estate operations with technology-enabled facility management solutions that enhance asset performance, improve workplace experience, ensure regulatory compliance, and support sustainability objectives, fueling transformative growth within the broader property and facilities services ecosystem.

The facility management and business support services market is projected to grow by $813 billion, the on-premises facility management services market by $713 billion, the large enterprise facility management services market by $551 billion, and the real estate facility management services market by $343 billion, over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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