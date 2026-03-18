ThoughtFocus Expands AI Innovation with ThoughtFocus Lab and AI Czar Office

ThoughtFocus AI CZAR ThoughtFocus ThoughtFocus AI Lab

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ThoughtFocus, a global provider of digital services and technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its artificial intelligence initiatives with the launch of ThoughtFocus Lab , an evolution of the company’s earlier ThoughtFocus Build (TFBuild) program. The company also formalized its AI Czar Office, led by Bradley Clerkin, AI Czar at ThoughtFocus, to strengthen leadership around AI innovation and accelerate enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence across client solutions and internal platforms.Originally launched as TFBuild, the initiative enabled ThoughtFocus teams to experiment with emerging technologies, prototype platforms, and develop practical AI use cases addressing client and industry challenges. Building on that foundation, ThoughtFocus Lab expands these efforts by scaling applied AI innovation, industry-focused solution development, and enterprise-grade technology engineering.ThoughtFocus Lab will serve as a hub for engineers, domain experts, and AI practitioners working to develop and deploy AI-powered solutions that address real-world enterprise challenges. By expanding the work begun under TFBuild, the company aims to help organizations translate AI innovation into measurable business outcomes.“At ThoughtFocus, we believe the real power of AI lies in how it empowers people to solve complex problems and deliver greater value for our clients,” said Nick Sharma, CEO of ThoughtFocus. “The evolution of TFBuild into ThoughtFocus Lab and the formalization of the AI Czar Office reflect our commitment to equipping our teams with the capabilities needed to turn AI innovation into practical solutions for our customers.”The AI Czar Office, led by Bradley Clerkin, formalizes the leadership structure guiding ThoughtFocus’ AI initiatives across engineering, innovation, and delivery. Avinash Dongre, Vice President of Engineering, AI and Innovation, will continue to play a key role within the office, helping advance AI engineering initiatives and ensuring that innovations progress from experimentation to enterprise deployment.ThoughtFocus also announced that Gayathri Devi Jayan (GD) has joined as AI Strategist and Consultant. GD is the Founder of AIDVICE, an AI advisory firm that helps enterprises adopt and operationalize applied and responsible AI. She also serves as Chapter President, India, for the Applied AI Association and was recognized by The Economic Times AI as one of the Top 5 Women Leaders in AI, GD brings more than three decades of leadership experience in the global technology and engineering services industry, having held senior roles at Wipro, L&T Technology Services, Cognizant, Verizon, and Virtusa. She will work closely with the AI Czar Office, including Clerkin and Dongre, to further embed AI across ThoughtFocus’ platforms, learning initiatives, and client solutions.Madan Mewari, who leads delivery at ThoughtFocus, will collaborate with the AI Czar Office and engineering teams to operationalize these initiatives across client programs, ensuring that innovations emerging from ThoughtFocus Lab translate into scalable enterprise solutions.Together, ThoughtFocus Lab, the AI Czar Office, and the company’s expanded AI leadership ecosystem represent a significant step in ThoughtFocus’ efforts to scale applied AI innovation and help enterprises harness AI responsibly to address industry challenges and unlock new opportunities.ThoughtFocus is a domain-led, engineering-driven technology and services partner that enables organizations to build and modernize core applications and platforms, scale operations, and embed responsible AI. Headquartered in the United States and supported by a global team of more than 3,000 professionals across five countries, ThoughtFocus combines deep industry expertise with disciplined engineering execution to help clients solve complex business challenges.

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