1776 Moving and Storage Launches Dedicated Realtor Partner Program in Florida

1776 Moving and Storage introduces a Realtor Partner Program giving Central Florida agents priority scheduling, exclusive client rates, and custom moving plans.

A Realtor's reputation doesn't stop at the closing table. We built this program so agents can refer us with total confidence.” — Michael Haase

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1776 Moving and Storage is a family-owned, A+ BBB-rated moving company serving Central Florida since 2012, has formally launched a dedicated Realtor Partner Program designed to help real estate agents and brokerages deliver a complete, seamless experience to their clients - right through moving day.The program gives licensed real estate professionals direct access to a proven, fully licensed and insured moving partner, with exclusive benefits including priority scheduling for referred clients, discounted rates, custom moving packages, and dedicated professional support from our Orlando movers at the 1776 team.The Gap Between Closing and Moving InFor most buyers and sellers, the transaction doesn't feel complete when the paperwork is signed. It feels complete when they're settled in their new home. What happens between closing day and move-in day - the packing, the truck, the logistics, the stress - is largely outside the control of most real estate agents. That gap is exactly what the 1776 Realtor Partner Program is built to close.The program formalizes what 1776 has been doing informally for years: serving as the behind-the-scenes partner that makes Realtors look good long after the deal closes.What the Program IncludesRealtors who join the 1776 Partner Program receive a structured set of benefits designed to protect their clients and their professional reputation. Priority scheduling ensures that referred clients are booked ahead of the general queue - a critical advantage in a market where the best moving dates fill up weeks in advance, especially during peak buying season. For clients closing on tight timelines, the ability to secure a confirmed moving date immediately after closing can eliminate one of the most common post-closing sources of stress.Exclusive discounted rates and promotions are passed directly to referred clients, giving the Realtor a tangible, money-saving benefit to offer as part of their service - without the agent spending a dime.Custom moving packages allow the program to flex around each client's individual needs. Whether a client needs full-service packing and unpacking, temporary storage while a renovation is completed, a local move across town, or a long-distance relocation to another state, 1776 builds a package around the situation rather than offering a one-size-fits-all solution.Dedicated professional support gives referring agents and their clients a direct line to the 1776 team for questions, updates, and coordination throughout the moving process - no runaround, no call centers, no handoffs to strangers.A Company Built on Reliability Since 20121776 Moving and Storage has been operating in Central Florida for over a decade. In an industry where new companies appear and disappear frequently, that kind of longevity is meaningful. The company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, is fully licensed under Florida Movers Registration IM3362 and the USDOT, and operates out of three Florida locations - Orlando, Tampa, and Clermont - giving Realtor partners broad geographic coverage across the region.The company's track record is reflected in a steady stream of five-star reviews from clients across Central Florida who consistently highlight the same qualities: punctual arrival, careful handling of belongings, transparent pricing, and a crew that treats every home like their own.These are the kinds of stories that Realtor partners can pass along to their clients with confidence.Why Central Florida Realtors Need a Moving Partner NowCentral Florida remains one of the most active real estate markets in the country. The Orlando metropolitan area continues to attract relocating families, retirees, and remote workers from across the United States, driving consistent demand for both residential and long-distance moving services. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay corridor has emerged as one of Florida's fastest-growing real estate markets, a trend reflected in 1776's expansion into that region.For real estate agents operating in this environment, the ability to offer clients a complete, end-to-end experience - from listing to closing to moving day - is increasingly a competitive differentiator. Buyers and sellers have more options than ever when choosing an agent. The agents who build the deepest relationships and deliver the most comprehensive service are the ones who earn referrals, repeat business, and long-term loyalty.Partnering with a moving company through a structured program, rather than offering a casual word-of-mouth recommendation, signals to clients that the agent has done their homework, vetted the partner, and is personally invested in the outcome.A Full Suite of Services for Every Client SituationThe breadth of 1776's service menu is one of the program's most practical advantages. Realtor clients come in every shape and size - from first-time buyers moving out of a one-bedroom apartment to families relocating from out of state to seniors downsizing after decades in the same home. No two moves are the same, and a single-solution moving company is rarely the right fit for every client.1776 Moving covers local and long-distance residential moves, apartment and condo relocations, commercial and office moves, full-service packing and unpacking, short-term and long-term storage solutions, senior moving services with dedicated attention to the specific needs of older adults, and international moves for clients relocating abroad.For Realtor partners whose client base spans price points, property types, and geographic situations, this breadth means a single referral relationship covers the vast majority of moving scenarios they'll encounter.How to Join the ProgramThe enrollment process is straightforward. Real estate agents and brokerages interested in joining the 1776 Realtor Partner Program can visit https://1776moving.com/realtor-program/ to complete the contact form, or reach the team directly by phone at (407) 251-4770 or by email at info@1776moving.com.Once enrolled, participating Realtors simply refer their clients to 1776 at the appropriate point in the transaction. The 1776 team handles all moving logistics, communication with the client, and coordination around the closing timeline - ensuring the agent's involvement remains simple while the client experience remains exceptional.About 1776 Moving and Storage1776 Moving and Storage is a family-owned and operated full-service moving company since 2012 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida. With additional offices in Tampa and Clermont, the company serves the greater Central Florida region and handles intrastate and long-distance relocations across the United States. Services include local moving, long-distance moving, residential and apartment moving, commercial moving, packing and unpacking, last mile delivery, senior moving, international moving, and storage solutions.1776 Moving and storage holds an A+ BBB rating, is a member of the Florida Movers Association and the Professional Movers Association of Florida, and is fully licensed under Florida Movers Registration IM3362 and USDOT #4283246.

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