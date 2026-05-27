Hollander International Expands Moving Fleet to Serve Growing Chicago Demand

Additional trucks and equipment increase capacity for local, residential and commercial moves across the Chicago area.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollander International Storage and Moving today announced a significant expansion of its moving fleet in response to rising demand for dependable relocation services across the Chicago metropolitan area. The enhanced fleet capacity is designed to support a wider range of household and commercial moves, improve scheduling flexibility, and maintain on-time performance during peak moving seasons.The expanded fleet includes additional straight trucks and tractor-trailers, as well as updated loading and safety equipment to accommodate moves of varying sizes and complexity. By increasing the number of vehicles available for dispatch, Hollander International aims to reduce lead times for customers seeking experienced Chicago movers for both short-distance and long-haul relocations.The company’s investments are focused on strengthening service for customers planning in-town relocations, including moves of apartments, condominiums, and single-family homes. The larger fleet supports greater capacity for local moving throughout Chicago’s neighborhoods and surrounding suburbs, with an emphasis on maintaining competitive pricing and professional standards of handling.Hollander International’s expansion also aligns with increased demand for professional residential movers who can manage packing, loading, transportation, and secure storage under a single provider. The company’s upgraded vehicles are configured to work in tandem with its climate-controlled storage facilities and specialized equipment for delicate, high-value, and bulky items, including fine furnishings, electronics, and office systems.In addition to residential services, the expanded fleet is intended to support commercial relocations, office moves, and logistics projects requiring precise coordination and adherence to building access requirements. Hollander International reports that fleet routing and scheduling technology has been updated alongside the physical expansion to help improve efficiency, optimize travel times, and provide customers with more accurate service windows.About Hollander International Storage and Moving: Hollander International Storage and Moving is a Chicago-based moving and storage company serving residential, commercial, and institutional clients throughout the region and beyond. With roots in the city dating back more than a century, the company offers a full range of services, including local and long-distance moving, international relocation, professional packing, secure warehouse storage, and specialized handling for high-value and sensitive items. Hollander International combines trained crews, modern equipment, and centralized logistics management to deliver reliable, professionally managed moves for households and organizations of all sizes.

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