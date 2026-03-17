Beauty Devices Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

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The Business Research Company’s Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The beauty devices market has been experiencing significant growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological advancements. As people increasingly focus on personal care and grooming, the demand for innovative beauty tools continues to rise. Let's explore the market size, the factors propelling its expansion, the key players, and the regions leading this promising sector.

Steady Market Expansion Expected in the Beauty Devices Market

The beauty devices market has recorded impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $60.18 billion in 2025 to $69.99 billion in 2026, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This surge is largely due to escalating interest in personal grooming, heightened awareness about beauty enhancements, the proliferation of at-home treatment devices, rising expenditure on cosmetic care, and the growth of salon-inspired beauty technologies.

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Forecasting Continued Rapid Growth in the Beauty Devices Market

Looking ahead, the market is set to expand even more rapidly, expected to reach $129.12 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.5%. This forecasted growth stems from a rising demand for cutting-edge beauty devices, a growing preference for convenient home-based solutions, increased attention to anti-aging and skin care improvements, wider adoption of premium personal care products, and a growing inclination towards device-assisted beauty treatments. Key trends shaping this period include the growing use of home treatment devices, demand for advanced skin enhancement tools, preference for non-invasive beauty options, and the widespread adoption of technology-driven personal care gadgets.

Understanding What Beauty Devices Are

Beauty devices are electronic instruments designed to enhance the appearance of skin or hair. These tools aim to amplify the effects of beauty treatments and can be used either at home or in professional salon environments. The product spectrum includes facial cleansing brushes, LED light therapy devices, microcurrent gadgets, hair removal tools, among many others, providing diverse options for consumers looking to improve their aesthetic health.

View the full beauty devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/beauty-devices-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Growing Popularity of Cosmetic Procedures Fuels Beauty Devices Market Growth

The increasing number of cosmetic procedures is a major factor driving the beauty devices market forward. Cosmetic procedures involve medical or aesthetic treatments aimed at enhancing a person’s appearance for non-medical reasons. Advances in technology have made cosmetic surgeries safer, less invasive, and quicker to recover from, while also reducing costs. Beauty devices complement these procedures by offering innovative tools that enhance aesthetic outcomes. For example, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported a 7 percent increase in minimally invasive procedures in 2023, outpacing the growth of surgical procedures by 2 percent. This rise in cosmetic treatments is directly contributing to the expanding market for beauty devices.

Regional Leaders and Emerging Markets in Beauty Devices

In terms of geographic dominance, North America held the largest share of the beauty devices market in 2025. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report also covers other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional market dynamics.

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