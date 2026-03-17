StoneDevices® debuted NFCKEY™, a sleek NFC keychain for users who prioritize both style and function.

StoneDevices® NFCKEY™ enables seamless and secure access with a simple tap, replacing traditional cards with a modern keychain solution. Designed for everyday convenience, NFCKEY™ can be used across transport, access control, and smart city applications. NFC keychain access control unlocking smart door reader contactless RFID security system NFCKEY™ supports multiple NFC and RFID chip technologies, including MIFARE DESFire EV3, NTAG, and ICODE, ensuring compatibility with global access control systems.

StoneDevices® unveils NFCKEY™, a next-generation NFC keychain that integrates secure access, portability, and modern design in one solution.

With NFCKEY™️, we reimagined RFID credentials as something people value and carry daily, without compromising global compatibility or secure chip technology” — Ivan Demidov, Head of Innovation & Manufacturing, StoneDevices®

JOHOR, MALAYSIA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoneDevices® unveiled its latest innovation, NFCKEY™, a cutting-edge premium NFC keychain designed for modern users who value both style and functionality.

StoneDevices® announced the official global launch of NFCKEY™, a customizable NFC keychain for access control, digital identity, and RFID wearable applications, built on NXP® chip technology and available with full custom branding. By combining advanced secure NFC technology with a premium physical design, NFCKEY™ marks a significant advancement in how organizations implement digital credentials and physical access tokens.

Beginning March 16, 2026, NFCKEY™ is available worldwide through the official website nfckey.com, with direct international shipping to customers, developers, integrators, and enterprise partners globally.

A New Standard for NFC Credentials

NFCKEY™ revolutionizes the realm of credential technology by seamlessly integrating secure Near Field Communication (NFC) capabilities with the flexibility of completely customizable visual design. This allows organizations to craft NFC credentials that not only provide secure access but also prominently showcase their unique branding, logos, and overall design identity. As a result, what were once simple access cards or tools are transformed into stylish and meaningful objects that employees, members, or customers can take pride in using and carrying. In doing so, NFCKEY™ elevates the perception of access credentials from mere functional items to valued assets that embody organizational identity and culture.

Rather than being concealed in wallets like typical plastic access cards, NFCKEY™ is crafted as a premium accessory that seamlessly integrates into daily life. By transforming digital credentials into aesthetically pleasing physical objects, StoneDevices seeks to redefine how people engage with NFC technology in workplaces, events, hospitality settings, and smart infrastructure systems.

The product made its debut to the public at the Smart Nation Expo Malaysia 2025, an event that highlighted technological innovations, garnering considerable interest from a diverse audience that included technology integrators, security professionals, and providers of IoT solutions. This official launch is not merely a formal announcement; it signifies StoneDevices’ strategic move to expand its market presence by focusing on creating design-oriented, high-quality custom NFC keychains and RFID wearable credentials that are specifically tailored for today's advanced digital ecosystems. The appeal of such credentials lies in their ability to seamlessly integrate into existing systems while providing enhanced security and user experience. This initiative underscores the growing demand for sophisticated solutions in the realm of connectivity and security within organizational infrastructures.

A Modern Alternative to Traditional Plastic Access Cards

For decades, plastic PVC cards have been the dominant format for access control systems, primarily due to their durability and widespread acceptance. However, while they serve their purpose effectively, traditional cards often suffer from several limitations that can affect user experience, such as wear and tear from frequent use, surface scratching that can obscure information, a lack of personalization options that can make them less appealing, and the inconvenience of needing to carry multiple cards for different purposes, leading to clutter and confusion. These drawbacks highlight the need for more innovative solutions in access control technology.

NFCKEY™ was engineered to provide a modern alternative to these legacy formats.

Instead of producing yet another disposable plastic card, StoneDevices designed NFCKEY™ as a compact, durable NFC keychain that can be easily attached to items like keys, bags, or lanyards. This approach improves convenience as users can attach the keychain to their everyday items, carrying their credentials with them at all times. From a materials perspective, NFCKEY™ uses significantly less plastic compared to traditional PVC cards, while still providing durability ​that reduces reissues​ and waste.

The product’s construction incorporates several advanced features designed to ensure both visual quality and long-term reliability:

-Self-repairing protective surface coating designed to minimize visible scratches during everyday use

-Premium attachment accessories for secure daily carry on keys, bags, or lanyards

-Reinforced sleeve mounting system tested to withstand tensile loads of up to 40 kilograms

-Designed to IP68 ingress protection standards, making it more resistant to dust and water immersion

-UV-protected full-color digital printing, allowing vibrant custom artwork that resists fading over time

Together, these carefully chosen design elements combine to create a credential that excels not only in its practical function but also in its visual appeal. Unlike traditional security hardware that may come across as cheap or disposable, NFCKEY™ is designed to evoke the sensation of holding a high-quality everyday object that one would be proud to use regularly. This intentional design philosophy aligns with a wider trend observed in contemporary technology products, wherein usability, aesthetic design, and long-lasting durability are regarded as equally vital alongside technical functionality. By prioritizing these aspects, NFCKEY™ redefines what a security device can and should be in today’s market.

Engineered for the Expanding NFC Ecosystem

Near Field Communication (NFC) technology has rapidly expanded across industries over the past decade. From mobile payments and transit systems to secure access control and IoT infrastructure, NFC is now widely deployed in both consumer and enterprise environments.

As an NFC keychain for access control, transport, identity applications, and many more, NFCKEY™ is designed to integrate seamlessly into this growing ecosystem.

The product is designed using a variety of NFC (Near Field Communication) and RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) chipsets that are manufactured by NXP® Semiconductors, which is recognized globally as one of the foremost suppliers in secure identification, contactless payment systems, and NFC technologies. The range of supported chipset families encompasses several well-known types, including MIFARE DUOX®, MIFARE® DESFire®, MIFARE Plus®, MIFARE Classic®, MIFARE® Ultralight, NTAG®, ICODE®, and JCOP®. These chipsets are widely used in different applications, from public transportation fare systems to mobile payments and secure access control. The broad compatibility ensures that users can leverage existing technologies and implement versatile solutions for various identification and transaction needs.

By supporting a broad range of chipsets with different memory sizes, security levels, and protocol capabilities, NFCKEY™ enables organizations to deploy the technology across a wide variety of use cases.

These include:

- Secure access control systems

- Automotive and vehicle-related access

- Transport and mobility systems

- EV charging and e-mobility infrastructure

- Loyalty and membership credentials

- Deployments requiring strong authentication and long credential lifecycle

- Identity-related credentials

- Multi-application secure credentials

- Hospitality and service environments (HoReCa)

- Systems migrating from MIFARE® Classic to AES security

- Secure identity and identification credentials

- Government, enterprise, and institutional credentials

- And many more

NFC enables users to access services or unlock infrastructure with a quick tap of their keychain on a reader or smartphone. This straightforward interaction model is one of the reasons why NFC has become a vital technology in today’s digital ecosystems.

NFCKEY Tech Pack for Developers and Integrators

While NFC technology has seen extensive adoption across various industries, the task of selecting the most suitable chip for a particular application can frequently pose difficulties for developers and system integrators due to the diversity of options available. To streamline this often complex decision-making process, StoneDevices has launched the NFCKEY Tech Pack, which serves as a thoughtfully curated development kit. This toolkit is specifically designed to assist engineers in effectively evaluating different NFC technologies and prototyping their applications rapidly, thereby accelerating the development cycle. By leveraging the NFCKEY Tech Pack, integrators can gain valuable insights and make informed choices tailored to their specific needs.

The kit includes 12 NFCKEY keychains, each equipped with a different chipset from the NXP® portfolio and premium accessories. This allows development teams to test different technologies directly with their own systems, while experiencing the actual product rather than a simplified testing device.

Once the most suitable chip technology is identified through thorough research and evaluation of various options, organizations can confidently proceed with customized production orders that not only incorporate their chosen chip but also feature their unique branding to align with their corporate identity. The NFCKEY Tech Pack, which provides detailed specifications and guidelines for utilizing the technology effectively, is conveniently available online for USD $149, making it an accessible development tool that can cater to the needs of both startups aiming to innovate and established system integrators looking to enhance their product offerings with advanced features. This affordability encourages a wide range of entities to leverage cutting-edge technology in their projects without the barrier of high costs. Overall, the availability of such resources allows for greater flexibility and creativity in product development within the tech industry.

Design Philosophy: Turning Credentials into Objects People Carry Proudly

One of the key ideas behind NFCKEY™ is the belief that credentials should not feel disposable or insignificant in our daily lives. In many environments, employees or users receive generic plastic cards that quickly become scratched, faded, or lost among other items in a wallet. StoneDevices approached this problem from a design perspective, recognizing the importance of aesthetics and functionality. Instead of creating yet another generic NFC token, the company focused on designing a premium object that people not only need but also enjoy carrying with them every day, which enhances the overall user experience. This is why NFCKEY was engineered to be a customizable NFC keychain that has the same functionality as the generic PVC cards currently used by companies.

"NFCKEY introduces a new vision of how RFID credentials should look and feel in the modern world. We wanted to move beyond disposable plastic cards and create a product people are proud to carry daily. At the same time, we ensure compatibility with global infrastructure and the most trusted secure chip platforms available today. With NFCKEY™, customers simply select the chip technology and design — and we deliver worldwide."

— Ivan Demidov, Head of Innovation & Manufacturing, StoneDevices®

For organizations, this development presents exciting new branding opportunities that can enhance their overall identity. By customizing NFCKEY keychains with unique company logos, color schemes, and distinct visual styles, these access tools are not merely utilitarian but become fashionable accessories that strongly reinforce the organization's brand presence. This innovation is particularly beneficial for events, hospitality companies, or membership organizations, as it introduces a novel category of branded digital credentials that seamlessly integrate practical use with captivating visual elements. As a result, these credentials serve not only their primary function of access control but also play a significant role in promoting the organization's image and values.

Designed and Manufactured in Malaysia

NFCKEY™ is designed and manufactured in Senai, Johor, Malaysia, reflecting StoneDevices' commitment to advanced electronics manufacturing and international reach. Malaysia has increasingly become an important regional hub for electronics production, particularly for semiconductors, IoT devices, and access control technologies. Senai's proximity to major regional logistics corridors enables efficient international fulfilment, with NFCKEY™ shipping worldwide to customers in Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond.

About StoneDevices®

Stone Devices Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysia-based technology company specializing in next-generation door access control systems and custom NFC keychains. With over 25 years of team expertise in electronics and secure identification technologies, StoneDevices develops scalable, secure, and design-driven products for global markets. Built on NXP® chip technology and manufactured in Malaysia, StoneDevices delivers high-quality, future-ready access solutions while supporting sustainable production and global distribution partnerships. The company actively collaborates with distributors, system integrators, and enterprise partners worldwide to expand the adoption of its innovative technologies.

NFCKEY — The NFC & RFID Keychain That Replaces Your Cards

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