Solsten Launches Psychological Intelligence Layer to Align AI Systems with Human Motivation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solsten, the provider of psychological intelligence for the digital era, announced the broad availability of its proprietary psychometric engine designed to transform how AI systems understand and interact with human users. By moving beyond surface-level behavior to map the underlying drivers of human action, Solsten is positioning psychological awareness as the essential safeguard and innovation driver for the next generation of technology.

While standard AI excels at pattern recognition—predicting what a user will do based on past clicks—it consistently fails to understand why those actions occur. This "intent gap" often results in AI output that feels technically accurate but emotionally hollow or contextually tone-deaf. Solsten’s platform fills this void by embedding clinical psychology and behavioral science directly into AI systems, generative marketing, and autonomous agents via a seamless API integration.

“AI without psychology is a risk multiplier, not an innovation,” said Joe Schaeppi, CEO and Co-founder of Solsten. “Capabilities alone are not enough. If an AI misreads a user's intent—treating a download driven by anxiety the same as one driven by curiosity—it risks eroding trust and making wrong decisions. We are providing the psychological layer that allows technology to finally respond with the precision and appropriateness that humans expect.”

Solsten’s intelligence layer integrates real-time psychometric models that interpret personality traits, motivational patterns, cognitive styles, and value systems. This shift from reactive to adaptive intelligence enables companies to move away from short-term optimization (like maximizing clicks) toward long-term human alignment.

Key Impacts of Psychologically Intelligent AI:

Risk Mitigation: Prevents AI from inadvertently amplifying user insecurities or misinterpreting distress signals in sensitive sectors like healthcare and fintech.

Enhanced Personalization: Allows generative marketing engines to adapt tone, clarity, and validation levels to match a user’s specific psychological needs.

Trust and Retention: Systems that align with human motivation foster deeper loyalty and reduce the churn associated with "robotic" or mismatched AI interactions.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded in everyday life, Solsten argues that psychological intelligence is no longer an optional enhancement but a fundamental responsibility. The companies leveraging Solsten’s technology are not just building smarter tools; they are defining an era of technology that is truly built to serve people.

About Solsten

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Solsten is a psychological intelligence company pioneering the intersection of behavioral science and technology. Built on a proprietary database of psychometric audience models, Solsten empowers brands, developers, and engineers to create human-centered AI, games, and digital experiences that resonate on a deeper, more intentional level.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.