DomiTail Unveils Advanced Formulas Designed to Support Long-Term Dog Vitality

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are at least several hundred million dog owners worldwide. Naturally, it is in their best interest to support their dogs to have a good life for many years. In many ways, dogs and their owners form an unbreakable bond, and health issues should not disrupt it.

One of the most common issues with dogs is vitality. As they grow from puppy to adulthood, each life phase has different challenges and requires a different set of support. Pet owners often conflate vitality with general well-being, without thoroughly understanding the differences.

The relationship between pets and their owners also affects mutual well-being. Which means, there is a strong urge for pet owners to continue improving their dog's health. Professor Jane Armstrong from the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Minnesota highlights the significance of timely intervention in improving lifespan. In her latest research, Professor Armstrong reiterates that science-backed products can dramatically improve quality of life.

Similar research by Alessandro di Cerbo from the University of Cremino came to the same conclusion. Pet owners must make serious efforts to reduce stress and improve their pet’s overall well-being. In addition to taking their dogs for regular walks, owners also need to provide them with nutritious supplements to help their diets reach their full potential.

And that’s exactly what DomiTail been working on. The company recognizes the need for advanced preventive care for dogs and highlights the importance of organ vitality. Rather than a lackluster product, the supplements work closely to target the organs.

Pet owners expect all types of food to supply the energy and vitamins that their dogs need. DomiTail understood this assignment well and created supplements tailored to each life stage. The researchers in DomiTail’s R&D Departments explored all avenues to develop advanced formulations that can change a dog’s health trajectory and life expectancy.

Each life stage has different supplements with different compositions, despite having the same purpose. It is simply because the advanced formula is highly specific, ensuring maximum efficacy.

The vitality supplement is a staple, and DomiTail carefully developed formulations for each life stage. Puppies’ supplement has ingredients that will improve their gut health, such as Bromelain. The supplement for adult dogs focuses more on gut health balance to support vitality.

Older dogs have unique needs and are more susceptible to health issues. Therefore, MitoX supplements from DomiTails come in five tablets for each crucial organ, such as the brain, liver, heart, and kidneys.

DomiTail’s innovative formula is certified by the FDA and HACCP. Pet owners also don’t have to worry about missing the time to feed the supplements. Each chewable tablet has individual color markers to distinguish them.

Pet owners interested in checking the MitoX supplement can place an order directly on DomiTail’s website. It’s very easy to navigate, and within a week, the dog can start taking the chewable tablets. Pet owners can notice the effect within 2-4 weeks of regular use. Ensuring the dog’s vitality will also strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners.

Contact

DomiTail

support@domitail.com

+1 626-412-7549

Nicotra, M., Iannitti, T., & Di Cerbo, A. (2025). Nutraceuticals, Social Interaction, and Psychophysiological Influence on Pet Health and Well-Being: Focus on Dogs and Cats. Veterinary sciences, 12(10), 964.

https://doi.org/10.3390/vetsci12100964

Oh, W. S., & Armstrong, P. J. (2025). Geroscience and aging interventions in dogs and cats: from mechanisms to clinical care. Journal of Veterinary Science, 26(Suppl 1), S157–S180. https://doi.org/10.4142/jvs.25221

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