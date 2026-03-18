Modular Construction Market 2026 Rapid Infrastructure Development Supporting Industry Expansion

Modular Construction Market Report 2026 Modular Construction Market Share Modular Construction Market Analysis

The Business Research Company's Modular Construction Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $107.83 billion in 2025 to $116.81 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modular Construction Market to Surpass $158 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Buildings Construction market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $9,940 billion by 2030, with Modular Construction to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Construction industry, which is expected to be $21,691 billion by 2030, the Modular Construction market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Modular Construction Market Growth in 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the modular construction market in 2030, valued at $74,210 million. The market is expected to grow from $48,262 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for green buildings, increasing focus on infrastructure development and favorable government initiatives.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Modular Construction Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the modular construction market in 2030, valued at $40,364 million. The market is expected to grow from $26,786 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for sustainable construction and increasing demand for green buildings.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Modular Construction Market in 2030?

The modular construction market is segmented by type into permanent and relocatable. The permanent market will be the largest segment of the modular construction market segmented by type, accounting for 60% or $95,368 million of the total in 2030. The permanent market will be supported by increasing need for durable structures comparable to traditional construction, strong adoption in residential, commercial, healthcare and institutional projects due to long-term stability, higher quality control through factory fabrication, growing demand for scalable and sustainable housing solutions amid global urbanization, rising investments in large infrastructure projects that favor repeatable, high-quality modular systems and reduced construction time.

The modular construction market is segmented by material into steel, wood, concrete and other materials. The steel market will be the largest segment of the modular construction market segmented by material, accounting for 39% or $62,356 million of the total in 2030. The steel market will be supported by superior strength-to-weight ratio enabling multi-story and industrial applications, excellent structural durability and resistance to environmental forces, wide acceptance in commercial and institutional buildings due to high load-bearing capacity, rapid on-site assembly reducing overall project time, recyclability and alignment with sustainability goals, growing preference for materials that support complex architectural designs with long service life and Strength, durability and fast onsite assembly enabled by steel modular framing.

The modular construction market is segmented by module into four-sided, open-sided, partially open-sided and mixed modules and floor cassettes, modules supported by a primary structure and other modules. The four-sided market will be the largest segment of the modular construction market segmented by module, accounting for 32% or $49,904 million of the total in 2030. The four-sided market will be supported by strong structural stability and complete enclosure enabling full prefabricated room production, high adoption in residential and multi-unit housing projects to meet rapid demand, ease of stacking and repeatable manufacturing enhancing construction speed, reduced on-site labor and minimized waste due to controlled factory conditions, fit for standard building configurations that require consistent quality and rapid build-outs and rapid delivery and scalability. By producing modules in controlled factory environments, on-site labor requirements are significantly reduced and material waste is minimized. The four-sided design is particularly well-suited for standard building configurations, offering rapid delivery, scalability and reliable performance, making it an increasingly preferred choice for developers seeking speed, efficiency and quality in modular construction.

The modular construction market is segmented by end-use sector into residential, office, education, retail and commercial, hospitality, healthcare and other end users. The residential market will be the largest segment of the modular construction market segmented by end-use sector, accounting for 44% or $69,666 million of the total in 2030. The residential market will be supported by rising demand for affordable housing, rapid urbanization increasing housing shortages, faster construction timelines compared to traditional methods, cost predictability and reduced labor dependency, growing acceptance of prefabricated homes, improved design flexibility and aesthetics, government initiatives promoting modular housing solutions and rising demand for rapid and scalable residential construction.

What is the expected CAGR for the Modular Construction Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the modular construction market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Modular Construction Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global modular construction market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape building efficiency, project delivery timelines, and sustainable infrastructure development worldwide.

Increase In Demand For Green Buildings - The increase in demand for green buildings will become a key driver of growth in the modular construction market by 2030. As sustainability and eco‑friendly practices gain importance among developers, policymakers and end users, there is a rising focus on reducing waste, conserving energy and minimizing environmental impact in construction projects. Modular construction supports these sustainability goals by enabling controlled off‑site manufacturing, reducing material waste and optimizing energy use in buildings. Developers are increasingly seeking solutions that comply with green building standards and certifications, making modular construction a preferred approach. The adoption of energy-efficient and eco-friendly designs is expected to continue driving the expansion of modular construction globally. As a result, the increase in demand for green buildings is anticipated to contributing to a 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Focus On Infrastructure Development -The increasing focus on infrastructure development will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the modular construction market by 2030. Governments and private sector planners are accelerating investments in infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, transportation facilities and commercial space. Modular construction enables faster delivery, streamlined assembly and reduced site disruption compared to traditional methods. modular construction allows for simultaneous off-site fabrication and on-site preparation, shortening project schedules significantly. As public and private sector investments in infrastructure continue to rise, modular construction is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting growing infrastructure demands efficiently. Consequently, the increasing focus on infrastructure development is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Increased Demand For Sustainable Construction - The increased demand for sustainable construction will serve as a key growth catalyst for the modular construction market by 2030, Construction industry stakeholders including builders, developers and regulators are placing greater emphasis on environmentally sound building practices that reduce waste and lower a structure’s lifetime carbon footprint. Modular building techniques contribute to sustainability by minimizing on-site resource waste, enabling precise material usage and incorporating recyclable and low-impact materials. Modular construction also reduces construction time and disruption, which lowers energy consumption and emissions during the building process. As governments and organizations prioritize eco-friendly development, modular construction is emerging as a key strategy for achieving sustainable construction objectives. Therefore, this increased demand for sustainable construction is projected to supporting to a 0.9% annual growth in the market.

Growing Need For Relocatable And Temporary Buildings - The growing need for relocatable and temporary buildings will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the modular construction market by 2030 Many sectors such as education, healthcare, events, disaster response and construction site operations require flexible, fast-to-deploy structures that can be relocated or repurposed as needs evolve. Relocatable modular buildings offer the ability to provide quick, functional space without the time and cost constraints of traditional construction, making them ideal for temporary or mobile applications. These buildings can be easily expanded, reconfigured, or disassembled, providing adaptability for changing operational requirements. As organizations increasingly seek agile and cost-efficient building solutions, the demand for relocatable and temporary modular buildings is expected to grow steadily. Consequently, the growing need for relocatable and temporary buildings is projected to contributing to a 0.6% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Modular Construction Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the advanced modular construction market, the permanent modular construction market, the modular construction for residential market, the steel modular construction market and the four-sided modular construction market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $133 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid urbanization, housing shortages, cost-efficiency demands, and technological advancements in off-site manufacturing. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward industrialized building methods that enhance construction speed, structural durability, and sustainability performance, fueling transformative growth within the broader modular construction industry.

The advanced modular construction market by $49,804 million, the permanent modular construction market is projected to grow by $27,010 million, the modular construction for residential market by $22,055 million, the steel modular construction market by $18,683 million and the four-sided modular construction market by $15,060 million and over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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