soft services facilities management market soft services facilities management market growth soft services facilities management market report

The Business Research Company's Soft Services Facilities Management Market 2026 Integrated Service Models Enhancing Operational Efficiency

Expected to grow to $933.06 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Soft Services Facilities Management Market to Surpass $853 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Facility Management Services which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $3,524 billion by 2030, with Soft Services Facilities Management market to represent around 24% of the parent market. Within the broader Services, which is expected to be $25,315 billion by 2030, the Soft Services Facilities Management market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Soft Services Facilities Management Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the soft services facilities management market in 2030, valued at $286,038 million. The market is expected to grow from $219,235 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The steady growth can be attributed to the increasing outsourcing of facility management services, global healthcare sector expansion and product launches.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Soft Services Facilities Management Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the soft services facilities management market in 2030, valued at $252,175 million. The market is expected to grow from $193,847 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to the rise in focus on core business functions and growth of hospitality and tourism industries.

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What will be Largest Segment in the Soft Services Facilities Management Market in 2030?

The soft services facilities management market is by type into office support and landscaping services, cleaning services, catering services, security services and other soft facilities management (FM) services. The office support and landscaping services segment market will be the largest segment of the soft services facilities management market segmented by type, accounting for 35% or $299,918 million of the total in 2030. The office support and landscaping services market will be supported by growing demand for well-maintained corporate environments, rising focus on employee well-being and workplace aesthetics, expansion of commercial office spaces and business parks, increasing compliance requirements for green and hygienic workplaces, higher outsourcing of non-core administrative and maintenance tasks, emphasis on sustainable landscaping and green spaces, and increasing occupancy rates in urban office developments.

The soft services facilities management market is segmented by end user into commercial, institutional, public or infrastructure, industrial and other end users. The commercial segment market will be the largest segment of soft services facilities management market segmented by end user, accounting for 34% or $287,807 million of the total in 2030. The commercial market will be supported by rapid growth of office buildings, retail centers, and hospitality spaces, increasing tenant expectations for high-quality facility services, competitive differentiation through superior workplace environments, rising occupancy rates in urban commercial hubs, emphasis on brand image and customer experience, compliance with safety and hygiene standards, and expansion of co-working and mixed-use developments.

What is the expected CAGR for the Soft Services Facilities Management Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the soft services facilities management market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Soft Services Facilities Management Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global soft services facilities management market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape workplace experience, service-delivery models, and operational resilience across commercial, healthcare, education, and industrial environments worldwide.

Increasing Outsourcing Of Facility Management Services – The increasing outsourcing of facility management services will propel the growth of the soft services facilities management market. Outsourcing allows organizations to transfer responsibility for day-to-day non-technical operations, such as cleaning, catering, landscaping and workplace support, to specialist providers with dedicated expertise, trained personnel and established service frameworks. As facilities portfolios become more distributed and operational demands grow, managing these services internally becomes less efficient. This shift is expected to strengthen demand for outsourced soft FM solutions that offer scalable service delivery, performance accountability and integrated management across single or multiple sites. As a result, the increasing outsourcing of facility management services is anticipated to contributing to a is 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Global Healthcare Sector Expansion - The global healthcare sector expansion is expected to drive the growth of the soft services facilities management. As hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and long-term care facilities expand in scale and geographic reach, the complexity of managing non-clinical operations increases. Soft FM services play a critical role in maintaining infection control, ensuring patient comfort, supporting staff efficiency and creating safe, welcoming environments for patients and visitors. The growing emphasis on patient experience, regulatory compliance and continuous operations within healthcare settings is expected to encourage healthcare providers to rely on specialized soft FM partners capable of delivering standardized, reliable and compliant services across multiple facilities. Consequently, global healthcare sector expansion is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Focus On Core Business Functions - The rise in focus on core business functions is expected to drive the growth of the soft services facilities management market. By outsourcing non-core functions such as workplace services, food services, cleaning and front-of-house support, organizations can redirect internal resources toward revenue generation, innovation and business growth. This trend reflects a broader shift toward operational specialization, where soft FM providers are valued for their ability to manage complex service requirements efficiently while maintaining high service standards. As competitive pressures intensify across industries, reliance on professional soft FM providers is expected to grow as organizations aim to streamline operations and improve organizational focus. Therefore, rise in focus on core business functions is projected to contributing to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Growth Of Hospitality And Tourism Industries – The growth of hospitality and tourism industries will propel the growth of the soft services facilities management market. Cleanliness, catering quality, landscaping aesthetics and workplace support are central to guest satisfaction and brand reputation within hospitality environments. As tourism activity increases and hospitality operators expand their footprints, demand is expected to rise for professional soft FM services that can deliver consistent service quality, support rapid operational turnaround and adapt to fluctuating occupancy levels. This growth reinforces the importance of soft FM services in maintaining service excellence and operational efficiency across hospitality facilities. Consequently, growth of the growth of hospitality and tourism industries is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Soft Services Facilities Management Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the commercial soft services facilities management market, and the integrated workplace and soft FM services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $142 billion in market value by 2030, driven by driven by driven by increasing outsourcing of non-core operations, rising demand for enhanced workplace experience, and growing adoption of integrated service delivery models across corporate, healthcare, retail, and education sectors. This growth is further supported by the expansion of smart building technologies, ESG-focused facility strategies, and digital performance management platforms that improve cost efficiency, hygiene standards, and operational transparency. The surge reflects the accelerating shift toward bundled, technology-enabled facilities management solutions that enhance service quality, workforce productivity, and sustainability outcomes, fueling transformative growth within the broader facilities management industry.

The commercial soft services facilities management market is projected to grow by $71,495 million, and the integrated workplace and soft FM services market by $70,688 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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