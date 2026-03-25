MAJESTY GOLF Unveils PRESTIGIO 14

The Culmination of 55 Years of Craftsmanship and Evolution

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MAJESTY GOLF (CEO: Thomas Chung) announces the launch of PRESTIGIO 14 , the latest model in its flagship luxury golf club line, PRESTIGIO.Under the slogan “Quality Reinvented,” PRESTIGIO 14 represents the culmination of MAJESTY GOLF’s 55 years of craftsmanship and continuous technological evolution. Rather than resting on the already exceptional standards of PRESTIGIO, the new model redefines quality across every dimension, including distance, forgiveness, feel, and design.At the core of this technological advancement is the premium new material Hyperion Titanium II, engineered for superior strength and elasticity. This enables an ultra-thin face design, expanding the sweet spot and delivering consistent distance and accuracy even on off-center hits.The club head incorporates a Wing Tail-inspired structure, significantly increasing the moment of inertia (MOI) to minimize distance loss and directional deviation on mishits. Complementing its performance, the refined aesthetic draws inspiration from Kirigane, a traditional Japanese decorative art, resulting in a more elegant and sophisticated finish compared to previous models.The PRESTIGIO 14 driver combines a lightweight, ultra-thin face with the Wing Tail design to enhance rebound performance, stability, and forgiveness. An Optimal Core Impact Design ensures consistent ball flight, while a 2.5% larger head profile provides greater confidence at address. Loft options include 9.5° and 10.5° for men, and 10.5° and 11.5° for women.The fairway woods and hybrids feature a titanium face and 360° Power Frame 2.0, delivering faster ball speeds and enhanced forgiveness. A strategically positioned tungsten weight promotes a high-launch, low-spin trajectory for optimal performance. The irons incorporate an L-shaped cup face and tungsten weighting to maximize both rebound and forgiveness.Additionally, the shaft weight has been reduced to 37g (R-flex standard), making it the lightest specification in PRESTIGIO history. This enables improved swing recovery and efficient energy transfer, further enhancing distance performance.A MAJESTY GOLF Chief Product Officer Kimura Hideaki commented:“PRESTIGIO 14 embodies the accumulated expertise, philosophy, and direction of innovation that MAJESTY GOLF has built over the past 55 years. By redefining its own standards of excellence, PRESTIGIO sets a new benchmark for premium golf clubs.”PRESTIGIO 14 is now available in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, US, and most South East Asian countries.- The 14th model of MAJESTY’s iconic luxury club line, PRESTIGIO, originally launched in 1998- Features premium new material Hyperion Titanium II, delivering unprecedented distance and refined feel- Elegant design inspired by the traditional Japanese decorative technique Kirigane- A definitive evolution in distance, forgiveness, feel, and design, embodying 55 years of craftsmanship

PRESTIGIO 14

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