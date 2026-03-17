Henrietta Chicago Opens at JW Marriott Chicago, Bringing Tuscan-Inspired Dining to the Loop

Gravlax Plate

Henrietta is named after my backyard English speckled hen, who’s now happily retired. She reminded us that hospitality should feel warm, simple, and a little joyful.” — Helah Kehati

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Tuscan-inspired dining destination has arrived in Chicago’s Loop with the opening of Henrietta Chicago, located inside the iconic JW Marriott Chicago. Rooted in Italian culinary traditions, the restaurant highlights seasonal ingredients, house-made pastas, and vibrant shareable plates, with subtle French and Spanish influences and warm European hospitality.The concept was first imagined during Helah Kehati’s travels through Tuscany, where simple cooking, local ingredients, and convivial dining left a lasting impression. The restaurant’s name reflects those humble origins — Henrietta is Kehati’s pet chicken, a playful nod to the ingredient-driven philosophy and rustic inspiration behind the concept.“Henrietta was inspired by the warmth and simplicity of Tuscan cooking,” said Helah Kehati, founder of JPO HQ. “We wanted to create a restaurant that celebrates seasonal ingredients, shared plates, and a sense of convivial hospitality that feels both timeless and welcoming.”The kitchen is led by Executive Chef Osvaldo “Ozzy” Amelotti, a seasoned culinary leader whose career spans several of the region’s most respected dining institutions. Prior to joining Henrietta Chicago, Chef Amelotti served as Executive Chef at The Metropolitan Club in Chicago, Petterino’s, and La Tienen in Minneapolis, where he developed a reputation for thoughtful seasonal menus and refined yet approachable cuisine.At Henrietta, Chef Amelotti’s menu reflects the rustic elegance, highlighting seasonal ingredients, house-made pastas, vibrant antipasti, and shareable dishes, designed to bring people together around the table. A full overview of the restaurant’s offerings can be found in the attached menus.The restaurant’s warm and inviting atmosphere blends European café charm with modern hospitality, offering a welcoming setting for breakfast meetings, leisurely lunches, and lively evening dinners. Henrietta also features multiple private dining rooms and an expanding events program designed for corporate gatherings, celebrations, and curated culinary experiences. A calendar of chef tastings, wine dinners, and interactive dining activations will continue to evolve throughout the year.Henrietta ChicagoInside the JW Marriott Chicago151 W Adams StMezzanine, 2nd FloorChicago, IL 60603Phone: (312) 660-8866Parking: Guests dining at Henrietta receive discounted valet parking at a rate of $20 for up to 6-hours.About JPO HQHenrietta Chicago is owned and operated by JPO HQ, a New York–based hospitality firm behind a growing portfolio of restaurants, cafés, and hotel food and beverage programs across New York City, Miami, Atlanta, and Washington, DC. Led by hospitality entrepreneur Helah Kehati, the company specializes in developing and operating culinary concepts inside leading hotels and hospitality destinations across the country.AdvisoryThe partnership was facilitated by KMc Hospitality, which served as strategic advisor to the ownership group of the JW Marriott Chicago in securing JPO HQ as the hotel’s restaurant operator.Press ContactPress inquiries, media visits, and tasting requests:Hello@HouseOfWelcome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.