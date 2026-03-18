NIA Appoints JF Roy as Chief Operations Officer

JF Roy becomes NIA’s first COO, continuing as CIO and leading key operations to advance the organization’s mission and support nonprofit members.

Supporting nonprofits is meaningful work, and I look forward to strengthening the systems and teams that enable us to make a real impact for the communities we serve.” — Jean-Francois "JF" Roy

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA), the nation’s leading insurer exclusively focused on the 501(c)(3) nonprofit sector, announced that it has named Jean-Francois “JF” Roy as its first-ever chief operating officer (COO).In this role, Mr. Roy will oversee certain key areas of internal operations, ensuring teams run efficiently and effectively, and help to translate the organization’s strategic vision into effective, mission‑driven execution.Mr. Roy will continue serving as NIA’s chief information officer (CIO).“JF has been an essential part of our leadership team from the moment he joined NIA in 2023, and his deep experience in technology and operating systems makes him the ideal choice for our first‑ever chief operating officer,” said Pamela Davis, founder, President, and CEO of NIA.“His leadership, strategic insight, and unwavering commitment to our nonprofit members will strengthen NIA’s ability to serve the sector with excellence for years to come.”Prior to joining NIA’s Senior Leadership team, Mr. Roy spent 16 years at TIBCO Software Inc, in many roles that culminated with the role of Corporate Vice President of Engineering, where he led two engineering teams for EBX (a data management platform) and the Fulfillment Orchestration Suite (a complex transaction and connectivity suite for the TELCO market).Before leading engineering groups, Mr. Roy also led TIBCO’s product management operations group and has spent time creating and leading TIBCO’s technology alliance practice, M&A business and people integration, along with training and certification.“This role is an incredible honor, and I’m genuinely excited to help advance such an important mission,” said Mr. Roy. “Supporting nonprofits is meaningful work, and I look forward to strengthening the systems and teams that enable us to make a real impact for the communities we serve.”About NIANonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA) is the nation’s leading liability and property insurer exclusively serving nonprofit organizations.Founded in 1989 in Santa Cruz, CA, NIA is a social enterprise focused on the long-term sustainability and management of risk in the nonprofit sector. NIA has one of the best customer retention rates in the industry.NIA members enjoy fair and equitable insurance pricing, specialized insurance coverages, dividends, and innovative risk management and member resources.The NIA group brand is comprised of Alliance Member Services (AMS) and three insurers rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best: Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California (NIAC); Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, RRG (ANI); and National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance (NANI).All organizations under the NIA brand are 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Learn more about Nonprofits Insurance Alliance at insurancefornonprofits.org

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