HSPLS News Release–Public Libraries To Reopen

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MARCH 15, 2026

PUBLIC LIBRARIES TO REOPEN

HONOLULU – All public libraries will need to perform a damage assessment to ensure the safety of staff and the public. For libraries that open on Monday, they will reopen at 1:00 p.m., if it is safe to do so.

Tuesday – Saturday locations will reopen at 1:00 p.m. if it is safe to do so. If building conditions or access to the building are deemed unsafe, the library will be temporarily closed until it is safe to reopen. Please continue to check our website for updates.

Additional services may be impacted based on possible storm related impacts.

# # #