HSPLS News Release–Public Libraries To Reopen
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM
ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi
STACEY A. ALDRICH
STATE LIBRARIAN
KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MARCH 15, 2026
PUBLIC LIBRARIES TO REOPEN
HONOLULU – All public libraries will need to perform a damage assessment to ensure the safety of staff and the public. For libraries that open on Monday, they will reopen at 1:00 p.m., if it is safe to do so.
Tuesday – Saturday locations will reopen at 1:00 p.m. if it is safe to do so. If building conditions or access to the building are deemed unsafe, the library will be temporarily closed until it is safe to reopen. Please continue to check our website for updates.
Additional services may be impacted based on possible storm related impacts.
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