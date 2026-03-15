Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,598 in the last 365 days.

HSPLS News Release–Public Libraries To Reopen

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi

 

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA

  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MARCH 15, 2026

PUBLIC LIBRARIES TO REOPEN

HONOLULU – All public libraries will need to perform a damage assessment to ensure the safety of staff and the public. For libraries that open on Monday, they will reopen at 1:00 p.m., if it is safe to do so.

Tuesday – Saturday locations will reopen at 1:00 p.m. if it is safe to do so. If building conditions or access to the building are deemed unsafe, the library will be temporarily closed until it is safe to reopen. Please continue to check our website for updates.

Additional services may be impacted based on possible storm related impacts.

 # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HSPLS News Release–Public Libraries To Reopen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.