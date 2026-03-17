Calgary’s Summer Heat Waves Unmask Hidden Attic Damage

Attic Roof Ventilation

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the first major heat waves of the summer on the horizon, Calgary roofing experts are issuing a stark warning: the city’s extreme temperature swings can create conditions that are quietly destroying residential roofs. While homeowners often focus on winter snow loads and spring hail, it’s the lack of proper roof ventilation during the summer months in Calgary that is now being cited as a primary driver for premature shingle decay and voided manufacturer warranties.

During a hot Calgary summer, trapped attic air can reach temperatures exceeding 70°C (158°F)—high enough to bake asphalt shingles from the inside out. This thermal stress causes shingles to become brittle, curl, and lose their protective granules, effectively aging a 25-year roof in as little as a decade.

The Summer Crisis

The urgency for roofing companies in Calgary often peaks after hailstorm season. Local experts, however, are seeing a surge in comfort complaints that point to deeper structural issues.

Signs of poor attic ventilation include:

Increased cooling bills: Your AC is fighting heat radiating from the ceiling.

Hot ceilings: Upstairs rooms feel significantly warmer than the main floor.

Early shingle wear: Granules in the gutters or shingles that appear blistered.

Mildew smells: Moisture trapped during the winter begins to react to summer heat.

“We’re seeing a direct correlation between the ice dam damage of last winter and the heat exhaustion of roofs coming into summer,” says Mike Payne, owner of No Payne Roofing.

“If your attic didn't ventilate the moisture out in February, it becomes trapped as humidity in July. That moisture, combined with 30-degree days, creates a greenhouse effect that rots roof decking and ruins shingles.”

The Science of Airflow

Effective attic ventilation in areas like Calgary isn’t just about adding more vents to the top of the house. It requires a high-performance intake and exhaust system:

The Intake: Properly perforated soffit and fascia allow cool air to be drawn into the attic.

The Exhaust: Ridge and turbine vents (or whirlybirds) allow the rising hot air to escape.

The Barrier: High-quality attic insulation prevents that heat from radiating down into the bedrooms.

“Many older Calgary homes have soffits that are either blocked by decades of paint or simply weren't designed for modern insulation levels,” Payne explains. “Without that intake, your roof vents are essentially useless. It’s like trying to run an exhaust fan in a vacuum-sealed room.”

A Critical Window for Homeowners

With Calgary’s weather becoming increasingly volatile, roofing specialists are urging residents to treat ventilation as a structural priority rather than a cosmetic one. An inspection of the attic’s breathability is now considered a vital step in summer home maintenance, especially for those who noticed icicles or ice damming during the previous winter.

By addressing ventilation gaps in early spring, homeowners can extend their roof's lifespan, maintain their material warranties, and significantly reduce their homes' cooling loads during the peak of summer.

About No Payne Roofing

No Payne Roofing is a Calgary and area roofing company that delivers durable, weather-resistant roofing solutions. They offer comprehensive warranties on both materials and workmanship, ensuring long-term performance and customer protection. For clients’ added comfort and security, the No Payne team provides Porta Potties for all tradespeople, eliminating traffic in your home. Emergency roof repairs are also available in Calgary and the surrounding area.

For more information, please contact Brody Vezina at (825) 962-7296 or via email at

brodytheroofer@nopayneroofing.ca

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