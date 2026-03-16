Brown Adopts Data-Driven Plan to Boost Results for Montana Consumers

March 16, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

James Brown, the Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, announced the adoption of a Strategic Performance Plan for his office. In keeping with plans adopted by businesses operating in the private sector, Brown’s Plan is designed to guide agency planning and resource allocation decision-making in a more efficient manner while simultaneously improving agency performance on behalf of Montana citizens. The Strategic Performance Plan initiative, designed by Commissioner Brown and his management team, reflects the commitment he made to Montana voters in 2024 to make government more responsive, transparent, and accountable to the public, to industry, and to the Legislature while ensuring that the interests of Montanans come first. “Immediately after I was sworn into office in January of 2025, I initiated a strategic planning process by engaging in a robust public outreach and listening campaign that spanned the entire Treasure State. Over several months and thousands of miles we reached out to Montanans from all walks of life to hear their views on how the Auditor’s Office can operate in a results-driven manner,” Brown said. “I then engaged every division, every bureau, and every one of the dedicated professionals working in this great agency in the planning process to get their insight into how I could better deliver on the strategic goals of: (1) protecting consumers;

(2) investigating and prosecuting fraudsters and other bad actors;

(3) fostering sound and stable insurance markets;

(4) ensuring regulatory compliance and enforcement;

(5) providing outstanding customer service;

(6) continuously improving organizational effectiveness and efficiency; and

(7) leveraging technology and fostering innovation.” Said Commissioner Brown, “This very productive yearlong process has yielded more than 70 performance metrics for activities supporting those strategic goals. The performance measures are tracked monthly, and the measures will be analyzed quarterly to help the staff and myself evaluate agency performance and make necessary adjustments in real time based on empirical data.” Commissioner Brown added, “This Strategic Performance Plan will make our agency more intelligent – in that we will learn by our own actions; more agile – in that we will be able to adjust strategies, programs, and processes to make them more effective; and more empowered, in that our employees will be able to propose positive and continuous improvements in our business processes based on real-time data and empirical analysis. Further, this new performance plan gives our agency a well-defined roadmap with specific targets and metrics so that the public can see how we are doing and hold us accountable and serves as a model that other state agencies can use and adopt to improve trust in state government.” A copy of the Agency’s plan can be found and reviewed here. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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