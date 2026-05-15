Op-Ed: Fighting Fraud and Putting Montana Families First

July 4, 2026, marks our nation’s 250th birthday. For two and a half centuries, patriotic men and women have fought and sacrificed so this country remains free, sovereign, and governed by “we the people,” not by federal bureaucrats. A 250th anniversary is rare in a nation’s life. It is also a unique opportunity for a civic “checkup” to reflect on how far we have come expanding freedom and opportunity, and where we have fallen short. One area that needs serious attention is government waste, fraud and abuse. This is where my office, the Montana State Auditor’s Office — alongside other elected Montana Republicans and our state party — has taken the lead to put Montana families first. Since I took office in January 2024, my team has made accountability and fairness our cornerstone. By protecting consumers, regulating insurance and securities fairly, and ensuring transparency, we have restored trust in state government. We have transformed this office into a true law enforcement and consumer protection agency that fights every day for the people of Montana. Criminal investigations are up 81% from just a few years ago. We are going after fraudsters harder than ever. Recently, we uncovered the largest Obamacare fraud in Montana history, a $50 million scheme. Just as importantly, we stopped improper payments before they left taxpayers’ pockets. This scheme was nefarious. Out-of-state operators pressured vulnerable Montanans into shady treatment programs, trafficked them across state lines, billed taxpayers up to $9,000 per day, then abandoned them when the money ran out. That is not health care. That is criminal fraud, and we stopped it. Look at Minnesota. Under Gov. Tim Walz, $9 billion in fraud occurred, more than Montana’s entire annual budget. Montana is not Minnesota. Here, bad actors do not get political cover or excuses. They get investigated. Period. My work is not about politics. It is about results, protecting your money, your family, and your freedom. In the last year alone, my office saved Montanans $21 million in unjustified insurance rate hikes. And we are just getting started. While others sow division, I will work to keep America on the right track, because our best days still lie ahead.