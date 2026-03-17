Yasmin Levy Live in Miami

Yasmin Levy Brings “One More Night with Yasmin Levy” to Miami

I always feel that music is a bridge between hearts. Returning to the United States after so many years is very emotional for me.” — Yasmin Levy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yasmin Levy Brings “One More Night with Yasmin Levy” to MiamiInternationally acclaimed singer and songwriter Yasmin Levy will bring her deeply moving voice to Miami on April 23 as part of her long-awaited return to the United States with the tour “One More Night with Yasmin Levy.” Following performances in Chicago, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, Levy will offer Miami audiences a special evening before concluding her tour at the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City.The Miami concert will take place at First United Methodist Church of Miami in Downtown Miami, providing an intimate setting for an unforgettable evening of music and storytelling.Renowned worldwide for her soulful interpretations of Ladino, the ancient Judeo-Spanish language, Levy breathes new life into centuries-old songs. Her music blends traditional Sephardic melodies with contemporary emotional expression, creating a sound that transcends borders, cultures, and generations.Levy’s performances carry echoes of history, love, longing, and resilience. Influenced by the rich musical traditions of the Mediterranean and the Middle East, her powerful voice transforms each concert into an intimate experience, deeply connecting with audiences and creating a shared space of emotion and timeless beauty.Joined by her exceptional ensemble, Levy invites audiences into an evening of passion, vulnerability, and unforgettable musical storytelling. More than a concert, “One More Night with Yasmin Levy” is a journey through memory, heritage, and the universal language of the heart.Reflecting on her return to the United States, Levy shares:“I always feel that music is a bridge between hearts. Returning to the United States after so many years is very emotional for me. Every concert is not only a performance, but a moment where we share memories, stories, and feelings together. I cannot wait to sing for you again.”Event DetailsDate: April 23, 2026 from 7,30 pmLocation: First United Methodist Church of Miami, 398 NE 5th Street, Miami, Florida 33132Tickets are now available via Eventbrite.com at link to Yasmin Levy live in MiamiFor press materials and interview requests: Katarina Hansell Bakic, katarina@theshow.miamiFor more information about the artist, visit: yasminlevy.com

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