High-Speed Data Transfer Infrastructure Fueling The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market 2026

Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market to Surpass $29 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Data Center Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $121 billion by 2030, with Data Center Interconnect (DCI) to represent around 24% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) market is estimated to account for nearly 0.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market in 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the data center interconnect (DCI) market in 2030, valued at $9,868 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,556 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the expanding of digital transformation strategies and increasing data center expansions.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the data center interconnect (DCI) market in 2030, valued at $8,620 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,971 million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of IoT and connected devices and rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

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What will be Largest Segment in the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market in 2030?

The data center interconnect (DCI) market is segmented by type into products, software and services. The products market will be the largest segment of the data center interconnect (DCI) market segmented by type, accounting for 49% or $14,215 million of the total in 2030. The products market will be supported by growing deployments of high-capacity optical transceivers for inter-site connectivity, rising demand for wavelength-division multiplexing hardware to expand bandwidth, increasing adoption of programmable transport equipment, greater investment in scalable switching and routing platforms, expanding data center footprints requiring new interconnection hardware, the need for energy-efficient equipment capable of supporting dense traffic flows and rapid speed upgrades.

The data center interconnect (DCI) market is segmented by application into disaster recovery and business continuity, shared data and resources, data (storage) mobility and other applications. The disaster recovery and business continuity market will be the largest segment of the data center interconnect (DCI) market segmented by application, accounting for 36% or $10,389 million of the total in 2030. The disaster recovery and business continuity market will be supported by rising demand for real-time data replication across multiple sites, increasing adoption of geographically dispersed backup facilities, growing need for rapid failover capabilities to maintain uptime, expanding use of active-active architectures for service reliability, heightened attention to cyber resilience strategies and regulatory requirements mandating secure and rapid failover, resilience, and uninterrupted operations.

The data center interconnect (DCI) market is segmented by end-users into communications service providers (CSPs), internet content providers and carrier-neutral providers (ICPs/CNPs), government or research and education (government/R&E) and other end users. The communications service providers (CSPs) market will be the largest segment of the data center interconnect (DCI) market segmented by end-users, accounting for 38% or $11,131 million of the total in 2030. The communications service providers (CSPs) market will be supported by rising expansion of high-capacity backbone networks, increasing rollout of 5G cores requiring multi-site connectivity, growing demand for scalable inter-regional infrastructure, expanding need for bandwidth to support subscriber traffic growth, rising integration of virtualized network functions across sites and demand for resilient inter-site pathways to guarantee service continuity. The need to guarantee uninterrupted connectivity and meet strict uptime service level agreement (SLAs) is pushing communications service providers to deploy resilient inter-site DCI pathways, directly linking service continuity requirements with rapid growth of this segment.

What is the expected CAGR for the Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market leading up to 2030?

The expected CAGR for the data center interconnect (DCI) market leading up to 2030 is 14%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global data center interconnect (DCI) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape network architectures, operational models, and infrastructure investment worldwide.

Surge In Data Center Expansions - The surge in data center expansions will become a key driver of growth in the data center interconnect (DCI) market by 2030. Rapid growth in artificial intelligence workloads, cloud computing adoption and digital services is driving large-scale investments in new data centers and the expansion of existing facilities across regions. As data centers become more distributed to improve performance, resilience and regulatory compliance, the need for high-capacity, secure and low-latency connectivity between facilities increases significantly. Data center interconnect solutions enable seamless data exchange across geographically separated sites, supporting workload mobility, redundancy, disaster recovery and efficient resource utilization. As operators continue to build and expand data centers to meet growing computational and storage demands, the requirement for robust inter-data-center connectivity solutions will rise, thereby driving the growth of the data center interconnect (DCI) market. As a result, surge in data center expansions is anticipated to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Rising Integration Of AI And Machine Learning - The rising integration of AI and machine learning will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the data center interconnect (DCI) market by 2030. AI- and ML-driven applications require massive computational power, real-time data processing and continuous data exchange across distributed computing environments. These workloads generate large volumes of data that must be transferred efficiently between geographically separated data centers to support training, inference, analytics and model optimization. Data center interconnect solutions play a critical role in enabling high-bandwidth, low-latency and secure connectivity needed to synchronize AI workloads across multiple facilities. Moreover, as enterprises and cloud service providers increasingly deploy AI and ML across sectors such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing and digital services, the demand for scalable interconnection architectures intensifies. As AI and ML adoption continues to expand across IT infrastructures, the need for robust and high-performance inter-data-center connectivity will increase, thereby driving the growth of the data center interconnect (DCI) market. Consequently, the rising integration of AI and machine learning is projected to contributing to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Digital Transformation Strategies - The expansion of digital transformation strategies will serve as a key growth catalyst for the data center interconnect (DCI) market by 2030. Governments, enterprises and organizations across industries are increasingly adopting digital technologies to modernize operations, enhance service delivery and improve efficiency. Digital transformation initiatives rely heavily on cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital platforms, all of which require seamless data exchange across geographically distributed data centers. Data center interconnect solutions enable secure, high-capacity and low-latency connectivity that supports integrated digital ecosystems, real-time data access and cross-platform interoperability. As digital transformation continues to accelerate globally, the demand for robust inter-data-center connectivity solutions will increase, thereby driving the growth of the data center interconnect (DCI) market. Therefore, this expansion of digital transformation strategies is projected to supporting to a 0.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Adoption Of IoT And Connected Devices - The rising adoption of IoT and connected devices will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of data center interconnect (DCI) market by 2030. The proliferation of connected sensors, smart devices and machine-to-machine communications across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and smart cities is expected to generate massive volumes of data that must be processed and exchanged in real time. IoT ecosystems rely on distributed computing environments where data is collected at the edge and transmitted to centralized or regional data centers for analytics, storage and decision-making. Data center interconnect solutions enable high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity between geographically dispersed facilities, supporting seamless data aggregation, synchronization and workload distribution. As the adoption of IoT and connected devices continues to expand, the need for robust and scalable data center interconnection infrastructure will increase, thereby driving the growth of the data center interconnect (DCI) market. Consequently, the rising adoption of IoT and connected devices is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Data Center Interconnect (DCI) Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the data center interconnect (DCI) products market, the content and carrier-neutral data center interconnect (DCI) market and the data center interconnect (DCI) for disaster recovery and business continuity market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $16 billion in market value by 2030, driven by hyperscale cloud expansion, increasing deployment of high-capacity 400G/800G optical interconnect solutions, rising multi-cloud and edge data traffic, and growing enterprise demand for resilient, low-latency connectivity infrastructure. This surge reflects the accelerating adoption of advanced DCI technologies that enable real-time data replication, seamless cross-regional workload mobility, enhanced network scalability, and robust business continuity frameworks, fueling transformative growth within the broader data center interconnect industry.

The data center interconnect (DCI) products market is projected to grow by $6,158 million, the content and carrier-neutral data center interconnect (DCI) market by $5,419 million, and the data center interconnect (DCI) for disaster recovery and business continuity market by $4,796 million over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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