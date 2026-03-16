Halda Enhances AI Campaign Agent, Bringing Hyper-Personalized Email Simulation to Higher Education Enrollment

The agent lets enrollment teams simulate email outcomes before sending — and delivers directly through Slate

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halda, the AI student engagement platform for higher education, today announced the general availability of email simulation for its AI Campaign Agent , a new feature that dramatically changes how enrollment teams build and send email campaigns. After eight months of development and a beta program with four partner institutions, email simulation is now available to all higher education institutions using Slate as their CRM.Email simulation addresses one of the most persistent problems in enrollment marketing: generic, batch-and-blast email that ignores everything a student has already told you. Instead of writing one message for thousands of students, the Agent analyzes each student's funnel stage, academic interests, location, and behavior to build a message that is unique to them. Before a single email sends, the system predicts how each student is likely to respond, so enrollment teams know what will work before they press send."For the past eight months, our team has been building something to fundamentally change how higher ed institutions connect with prospective students," said Lance Hydrick, Co-Founder and CEO of Halda. "This new feature lets teams simulate results before they ever send a message, deliver true individualization at scale, and send directly through Slate, eliminating weeks of work building complex drip campaigns. We built this because we know students deserve better than the wall of static they're currently getting, and enrollment teams deserve tools that make real personalization possible."Additional CRM support is planned for later in 2026.Halda's beta program included Siena University, Lynn University, Holy Family University, and Ursinus College. Early feedback from partners underscored the shift the tool represents."When enrollment marketing learned how to segment messages and personalize content, our practices changed. That is history now," said Dr. Edward P. Wright, Vice President for Enrollment Management at Holy Family University. "This tool has opened a door to efficiently accessing hyper-personalized messages that are reflective of our mission and identity to always place the student first. This is where I expected us to be five years from now, and I am thrilled that we are here today instead."The AI Campaign Agent is the latest addition to Halda's growing platform of AI agents, which spans web, email, SMS, and voice engagement across the full enrollment funnel.About HaldaHalda is the AI student engagement platform built around students, not systems. We replace legacy vendors and outdated processes with AI agents that individualize every student interaction across web, email, SMS, and voice — helping you drive yield without driving up cost. Learn more at Halda.ai.

Meet Halda’s AI Campaign Agent: Predict Student Engagement Before You Hit Send

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