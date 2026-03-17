American Bullion Announces Its 13th Annual Scholarship Program

$1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the selected, as American Bullion’s 2026 Essay Scholarship Award Winner.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Once again, a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to the full-time, college undergraduate selected, as American Bullion ’s 2026 Essay Scholarship Award Winner. Over 3400 submissions were received and considered last year. This year’s contest applicants are asked to write an essay, no less than five hundred words and no more than one thousand words, answering the question:"What factors have caused retirement counselors to increase their recommended percentage of physical precious metal holdings within a retirement portfolio?”Participating students are invited to offer from a wide range of viewpoints, each with its own value and approach. American Bullion is proud to continue the tradition of enticing student writers to research and learn about the great importance and financial reward for savings that include physical precious metals. Our essay scholarship winners are selected by a vote of American Bullion Executives, but the essay, its coverage, and its application to the topic are the exclusive criteria for selection.Last year, American Bullion celebrated sixteen years in business and is very happy with the success and excitement that the Essay Scholarship Award Program has generated. We have no doubt that our winners and participants are headed for a lifetime of success, with their education, as well as their long-term financial well-being. With all that’s happened recently, the world has become an even more difficult terrain to maneuver. Immediate and future finances are a major concern, and we are happy to assist those willing to apply themselves and participate because even those who don’t win our contest will be better equipped to meet the financial world we’re preparing to enter. The 2025 American Bullion Scholarship award winner was Tim (Kiet) Nguyen. Tim wrote a terrific essay, answering last year’s question, “What are the benefits of gold in an investment portfolio?The company suggests that, it’s a good idea for anyone considering participation in this year’s contest to review the contest rules and deadlines, as well as submissions by Tim and other previous Essay Contest winners, on the American Bullion website. Please be advised, this scholarship essay contest is not open to high school or college graduate students."We are looking forward to another competitive and constructive contest this year." said Nevtan Akcora, the President of the company. For up-to-date information on the scholarship program and other American Bullion announcements, please follow American Bullion on Facebook and Twitter.

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