Opus Technology Appoints Paul Martin as Chief Financial Officer

Opus Technology today announced the appointment of Paul Martin as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team ahead of expansion.

As Opus continues to expand, we were looking for a CFO who could strengthen our financial foundations while helping guide strategic decision-making across the business.” — Michael O'Donnell

REIGATE, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Opus Technology today announced the appointment of Paul Martin as Chief Financial Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team ahead of expansion. With ambitions to double in size organically over the next three and a half years, the appointment marks an important step in building the leadership and infrastructure needed to support this growth.Michael O’Donnell, CEO of Opus Technology, shared:“Paul stood out immediately as someone who combines deep financial expertise with the ability to partner closely with leadership teams during periods of growth. As Opus continues to expand, we were looking for a CFO who could strengthen our financial foundations while helping guide strategic decision-making across the business.The timing of this appointment reflects the stage we are entering as a company. With strong momentum in the market and clear opportunities ahead, bringing Paul into the leadership team ensures we have the financial leadership and operational discipline required to scale with confidence.Our ambitions for the next chapter are significant. We see major opportunities to expand our technology, deepen relationships with customers, and grow internationally. Paul’s experience supporting high-growth technology businesses will be invaluable as we pursue those ambitions.”Paul Martin joins Opus bringing extensive experience supporting high-growth technology companies through periods of scale, transformation and investment. Throughout his career he has built scalable finance functions and partnered closely with leadership teams to guide organisations through critical stages of development.Speaking about his appointment, Paul said:“What impressed me immediately about Opus was the clarity of ambition and the authenticity of the leadership team. There is a strong focus on long-term value creation, supported by open, thoughtful and transparent conversations. That alignment made the decision to join incredibly compelling.Opus combines the pace of a high-growth technology business with the ambition to scale in a disciplined and sustainable way. The company has built strong foundations and is entering an exciting stage of its journey, and I’m looking forward to helping shape what comes next.What excites me most with Opus is the opportunity to expand an already successful platform, broadening our reach and capabilities while maintaining strong financial discipline and a clear focus on long-term value.His appointment reflects Opus Technology’s continued investment in leadership and infrastructure as the company builds toward its next stage of development.About Opus TechnologyOpus Technology is an independent UK technology provider that helps organisations design, deliver and manage modern workplace technology and communications. Established in 1992, Opus delivers end-to-end solutions across areas including business communications, contact centre technology, managed IT services , mobile, IoT and document management. Working with leading technology partners, Opus supports organisations across the public and private sectors to modernise their infrastructure, improve customer experience and drive digital transformation through tailored, best-of-breed technology solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.