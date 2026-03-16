Committee Cliff Notes: Weekly Preview – Week of March 16, 2026

Here’s what to watch for from House Republican committees during the week:

Appropriations

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "American Indian and Alaska Native Public Witness (Day 1, Morning Session)."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch will hold a budget hearing called "United States Capitol Police."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies will hold an oversight hearing called "National Institutes of Health."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "American Indian and Alaska Native Public Witness (Day 1, Afternoon Session)."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch will hold a budget hearing called "U.S. House of Representatives."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch will hold a budget hearing called "Government Accountability Office and Congressional Budget Office."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "American Indian and Alaska Native Public Witness (Day 2, Morning Session)."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Legislative Branch will hold a budget hearing called "Architect of the Capitol."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies will hold a hearing called "American Indian and Alaska Native Public Witness (Day 2, Afternoon Session)."

On Thursday, March 19, the Subcommittee on Defense will hold a hearing called "Member Day."

On Friday, March 20, the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs will hold an oversight field hearing called "Accountability and Reform at the United Nations."

Armed Services

On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committee hearing called "U.S. Military Posture & National Security Challenges in the Western Hemisphere."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Strategic Forces will hold a hearing called "FY27 Strategic Forces Posture Hearing."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Armed Services will hold a full committee hearing called "U.S. Military Posture and National Security Challenges in Europe."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces will hold a hearing called "Posture and Readiness of the Mobility Enterprise."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations will hold a hearing called "U.S. Special Operations Forces and Command – Challenges and Resource Priorities for FY27."

Budget

On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on the Budget will hold a full committee hearing called "The Congressional Budget Office’s Budget and Economic Outlook."

Education & Workforce

On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on Education & Workforce will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:

Energy & Commerce

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections will hold a hearing called "Strengthening Federal Workers’ Compensation Programs: Ensuring Integrity, Efficiency, and Access."On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Energy will hold a hearing called "Winter Storm Fern Lessons: Supplying Reliable Power to Meet Peak Demand."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold a hearing called "Protecting Patients and Safeguarding Taxpayer Dollars: The Role of CMS in Combatting Medicare and Medicaid Fraud."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Lowering Health Care Costs for All Americans: An Examination of the U.S. Provider Landscape."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology will hold a hearing called "Securing U.S. Leadership of Communications Technology."

Financial Services

On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Updating America’s Financial Privacy Framework for the 21st Century."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on National Security, Illicit Finance, and International Financial Institutions will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the Export-Import Bank."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Financial Services will hold a full committee hearing called "Task Force on Monetary Policy, Treasury Market Resilience, and Economic Prosperity: Revisiting the Treasury-Fed Accord."

Foreign Affairs

On Tuesday, March 17, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Reforming America’s Defense Sales."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Oversight and Intelligence Subcommittee will hold a hearing called "Waste, Fraud, and Abuse in Foreign Assistance: Lessons Learned and Charting a Path Forward."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Foreign Affairs will hold a full committee hearing called "Restoring Mission Focus at the State Department: Authority, Accountability, and the Role of the Foreign Service."

Homeland Security

House Administration

H.R. 6028, the Legislative Branch Agencies Clarification Act (Griffith)

H.R. 5891, the Withhold Member Pay During Shutdowns Act (Steil)

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Protection will hold a hearing called "DeepSeek and Unitree Robotics: Examining the National Security Risks of PRC Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Autonomous Technologies and Building a Secure U.S. Technology Base."On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on House Administration will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:On Tuesday, March 17, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold an open hearing called "Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment Hearing."

On Tuesday, March 17, the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence will hold a closed hearing called "Annual Worldwide Threats Assessment Hearing."

Judiciary

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust will hold a hearing called "Pier Pressure: Regulation and Competition in Maritime Shipping."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing called "Immigration Policy by Court Order: The Adverse Effects of Plyler v. Doe."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Oversight will hold a hearing called "The Legal Basis for Action Against Venezuelan Drug Traffickers."

Natural Resources

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations will hold an oversight hearing called "Unleashing America’s Mineral Potential: The Critical Mineral Commodity Supply Chain."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Federal Lands will hold a legislative hearing on the following bills:

H.R. 3286, the Mammoth Cave National Boundary Adjustment Act of 2025 (Guthrie)

H.R. 4290, the Downwinder Commemoration Act of 2025 (Vasquez)

H.R. 4716, To transfer administrative jurisdiction of certain Federal land in Saratoga Springs, Utah, from the Secretary of the Interior to the United States Postal Service for construction of a post office, and for other purposes (Owens)

H.R. 5555, the Monterey Bay National Heritage Area Study Act (Panetta)

H.R. 6062, To transfer administrative jurisdiction over certain parcels of federal land in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, and for other purposes (Moore)

H.R. 7031, the Making National Parks Safer Act (Fulcher)

Oversight and Government Reform

On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Government Operations will hold a hearing called "Oversight of the U.S. Postal Service: The Financial Future Under Postmaster General Steiner."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform will hold a full committee markup on the following bills:

Rules

On Monday, March 16, the Committee on Rules will meet on the following measure:

H.R. 1958, the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2026 (Taylor)

H.R. 4638, the Federal Working Animal Protection Act (Calvert)

H.R. 556, the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act (Wittman)

Select Committee on China

Small Business

Transportation and Infrastructure

Veterans Affairs

Ways and Means

On Wednesday, March 18, the Select Committee on China will hold a hearing called "From the Science Lab to the Medicine Cabinet: How China is Cornering the Market on Our Medicines."On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Small Business will hold a full committee hearing called "Connecting SBA to Main Street: Examining the SBA Office of Field Operations."On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Maritime Transportation will hold a hearing called "Force Design or Force in Decline: Reviewing Readiness."On Wednesday, March 18, the Committee on Veterans' Affairs will hold a full committee legislative hearing on 22 bills.On Tuesday, March 17, the Subcommittee on Trade will hold a hearing called "Advancing America’s Interests at the World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference."

On Wednesday, March 18, the Subcommittee on Health will hold a hearing called "Improving Kidney Health Through Better Prevention and Innovative Treatment."



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