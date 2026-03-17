Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market 2026 Accelerating Digital Transformation

Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Scope Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Analysis Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Growth

The Business Research Company's Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

It will grow from $190.35 billion in 2025 to $234.98 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) market to surpass $462 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cloud Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $949 billion by 2030, with Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) to represent around 49% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) market is estimated to account for nearly 3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Growth in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market in 2030, valued at $186 billion. The market is expected to grow from $92 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to accelerated digital transformation among SMBs, widespread adoption of SaaS and hybrid cloud solutions, increasing demand for cybersecurity and data protection services, strong presence of major cloud service providers, expanding remote and hybrid work models, and growing investments in AI-driven analytics and automation technologies across the US and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market in 2030, valued at $176 billion. The market is expected to grow from $87 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing cloud-first strategies among SMBs, rising adoption of SaaS-based business applications, growing demand for advanced cybersecurity and compliance solutions, expansion of remote and hybrid work environments, greater use of AI-powered analytics and automation tools, and continuous investment in digital infrastructure modernization across industries.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market In 2030?

The cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market is segmented by cloud service type into infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, container as a service, and function as a service. The software as a service market will be the largest segment of the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market, segmented by cloud service type, accounting for 50% or $233 billion of the total in 2030. The software as a service market will be supported by the increasing adoption of subscription-based business applications, growing demand for remote collaboration and productivity tools, rising need for cost-effective and scalable IT solutions, expanding integration of AI-driven analytics and automation features, heightened focus on cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, and continuous digital transformation initiatives among SMBs across diverse industries.

The cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market is segmented by deployment model into public cloud, private cloud, hybrid cloud, and multi cloud.

The cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market is segmented by organization size into micro enterprises, small businesses, and medium enterprises.

The cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market is segmented by industry vertical into healthcare, retail, finance, education, manufacturing, and information technology (IT).

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape IT infrastructure modernization, digital operational frameworks, data management capabilities, and innovation across global SMB ecosystems.

Increasing Preference For Scalable Subscription-Based Services - The increasing preference for scalable subscription-based services is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market by 2030. The growing demand for scalable, subscription-based solutions is accelerating cloud spending among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as it enables access to advanced technologies without significant upfront capital expenditure. These models offer the flexibility to adjust resources according to changing business needs, ensuring cost efficiency and operational agility. Additionally, subscription pricing supports predictable monthly budgeting while minimizing reliance on extensive in-house IT infrastructure and maintenance. As a result, the increasing preference for scalable subscription-based services is anticipated to contributing to 2% annual growth in the market.

Growing Need For Real-Time Data Accessibility - The growing need for real-time data accessibility is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market by 2030. The increasing demand for real-time data access is a major driver of the market, as it supports quicker decision-making and greater operational flexibility. Cloud platforms enable SMBs to retrieve, modify, and share business information instantly from any location, facilitating remote work and seamless collaboration. This immediate visibility improves inventory management, customer engagement, and resource planning. Additionally, cloud solutions allow smooth integration of data across multiple applications, boosting overall efficiency and productivity. As competitive pressures intensify, the need for timely, data-driven insights continues to encourage SMBs to invest in scalable cloud technologies. Consequently, the growing need for real-time data accessibility is projected to contribute to around 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Enhanced Business Continuity - The rising demand for enhanced business continuity is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud spending by small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) market by 2030. The increasing focus on stronger business continuity is accelerating cloud spending among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), as they aim to maintain uninterrupted operations during events such as system outages, cyber incidents, or natural disasters. Cloud platforms provide automated backups, disaster recovery capabilities, and remote access to critical systems, significantly reducing downtime and data loss risks. Their scalable infrastructure and flexible storage options help SMBs sustain productivity during disruptions. Moreover, cloud-based collaboration tools support distributed teams, further strengthening operational resilience. Therefore, the rising demand for enhanced business continuity is projected to contribute to approximately 1.3% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud Spending By Small And Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the infrastructure as a service market, the platform as a service market, the software as a service market, the container as a service market, and the function as a service market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $251 billion in market value by 2030, driven by accelerating digital transformation among SMBs, increasing adoption of cloud-native applications, rising demand for cost-efficient and scalable IT infrastructure, growing emphasis on cybersecurity and regulatory compliance, and expanding integration of AI, automation, and data analytics tools. This surge reflects the strengthening focus on operational agility, improved customer engagement, optimized cost structures, and enhanced competitive positioning, fuelling transformative growth within the broader SMB digital ecosystem.

The infrastructure as a service market is projected to grow by $63 billion, the platform as a service market by $37 billion, the software as a service market by $124 billion, the container as a service market by $17 billion, and the function as a service market by $11 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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