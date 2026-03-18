ibml Announces ibml Coretex Platform - AI-Powered IDP Software Built for Speed, Accuracy, and Control

On Premise private AI, natural-language setup, and confidence-driven human review help enterprises turn complex documents into trusted data

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ibml, a leader in high-volume intelligent capture automation and trusted by the world’s most demanding enterprise mailrooms, today announces the launch of ibml Coretex Software Platform, an intelligent document processing (IDP) platform that turns complex unstructured documents, including cursive handprint and difficult machine print, into reliable, auditable data fast.Built for mission-critical workflows across banking and financial services , insurance, healthcare, government, and BPO , ibml Coretex helps organizations minimize document preparation, cut processing timelines from weeks to hours, reduce downstream exceptions at the point of ingestion, and keep sensitive information protected inside their own environment.“In today’s business environment, speed, accuracy, and efficiency are the core drivers of productivity and competitive advantage, said Martin Birch CEO of ibml. Coretex delivers all three by harnessing AI to automate complex, manual, people heavy processes that were previously impossible to automate reliably. And it does so entirely on premise, within the customer’s own secure environment.”Most IDP platforms promise AI, then require businesses to send content outside their control, accept unpredictable outputs, or invest heavily in a complex setup. ibml Coretex eliminates those tradeoffs with private, on-premises AI that stays fully contained inside a business environment.Private by design: containerized AI with zero data shared externallyibml Coretex runs entirely within the business environment behind firewalls or in a private cloud, so documents or data never leave business purview. Extracted information, AI training models, and processing remain contained within an infrastructure to support data privacy and governance.Faster implementations: AI enablement using natural-language promptsCoretex simplifies setup by enabling teams to configure using simple natural-language prompts. That means fewer handoffs, faster onboarding of new document types, and quicker time-to-value without sacrificing operational control.Accuracy defends confidence scoring + human-in-the-loop reviewAI is only valuable when businesses can trust the results. ibml Coretex pairs AI-driven classification and extraction with confidence thresholds and exception workflows. When confidence falls below a defined threshold, results are escalated for human-in-the-loop review before validation and downstream delivery, helping mitigate common AI risks such as hallucinations and inconsistent outputs.“Coretex is engineered for the realities of enterprise IDP: we combine curated AI technologies with high-throughput workflows and deliver them as secure, containerized on-prem services,” said Pete Rudak, CTO of ibml. “The platform operates non-stop at the fastest speeds, using confidence-driven gating and exception workflows to preserve data integrity—so you control what’s accepted automatically, what’s routed for review, and what’s released to downstream applications.”Built for the world’s toughest mailroomsibml products can be found in over 80% of the world’s top mailrooms, where speed, chain of custody, and uptime aren’t optional. Coretex extends that high-volume DNA into modern IDP software that supports capture from scanners and digital sources, including any TWAIN- or ISIS-compatible scanners, and delivers outputs that connect seamlessly to Line of Business Systems and ECM systems, or can be exported to formats such as XML and PDF.Availability & Demoibml Coretex is generally available now. Learn more and request a demo.About ibmlibml extracts valuable information from complex documents and accelerates it to wherever crucial decisions are made. The world’s largest enterprises across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Government, and Business Process Outsourcers rely on ibml to help overcome their core information management challenges with a comprehensive suite of hardware, software, and services.ibml - Intelligence at the Speed of Business™

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