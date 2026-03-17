3V3i Completes EV Supercharging Site in Record 5 Business Days, Accelerating Charging Infrastructure Deployment

View of Fifth Day Construction

Prefab manufacturing and integrated design process cut industry deployment timelines in half at new IONNA site in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown district.

Speed of deployment is one of the biggest challenges facing EV infrastructure expansion...” — 3V3i Spokesperson

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EV infrastructure developer 3V3i has completed construction of a new EV supercharging site in just five business days, establishing what the company believes may be the fastest deployment of a commercial fast-charging installation in the United States.

The project, located in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district and built for EV charging network IONNA, was completed in half the time of the company’s previous benchmark of 10 business days.

The accelerated deployment was made possible through 3V3i’s proprietary approach combining prefabricated charging infrastructure, integrated design engineering, and streamlined installation processes.

“Speed of deployment is one of the biggest challenges facing EV infrastructure expansion,” said a 3V3i spokesperson. “Our prefab manufacturing model allows charging networks to dramatically reduce construction timelines, lower project costs, and bring charging capacity online faster.”

As automakers and charging providers race to expand national charging coverage, faster build timelines are becoming increasingly critical.

Industry analysts estimate that thousands of new charging sites will need to be deployed annually to support accelerating EV adoption.

3V3i’s process focuses on:

• Prefabricated charging infrastructure components

• Integrated engineering and construction design

• Reduced onsite construction complexity

Together, these innovations reduce deployment time while improving return on investment for charging operators.

Companies including IONNA, Red E Charging, and Waymo's charging initiatives are expanding rapidly across the United States as demand for EV infrastructure continues to grow.

By dramatically reducing build timelines, the company aims to help accelerate the national transition toward electrified transportation.

A full timelapse of the 5-day build and project visuals are available here: https://youtu.be/oqMrOTCa7iU

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