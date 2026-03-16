ANY.RUN Demonstrates New Detection and Investigation Capabilities at RootedCON 2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, participated in RootedCON 2026 in Madrid, where the team showcased new capabilities built for modern SOC environments, met with customers and partners, and connected with security professionals exploring stronger threat detection and investigation workflows.

RootedCON is one of Europe’s largest cybersecurity conferences, bringing together thousands of security professionals each year to discuss emerging threats, new technologies, and approaches to cyber defense.

𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐎𝐂 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐤𝐟𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐬

During the conference, the ANY.RUN team demonstrated several capabilities aimed at improving visibility, speeding up investigations, and supporting more effective security operations. Highlights included:

• Automatic SSL decryption in the Interactive Sandbox to help security teams gain visibility into encrypted HTTPS traffic during malware and phishing investigations

• Stronger evidence for faster investigation decisions

• Faster investigation workflows supported by interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence

• Greater operational efficiency for SOC teams handling high volumes of security alerts

To learn more about ANY.RUN’s participation at RootedCON 2026 and the capabilities showcased during the event, read the full recap on the ANY.RUN blog.

The team also shared that upcoming releases will introduce new technologies designed to help organizations improve security efficiency, support faster response, and strengthen protection across modern enterprise environments.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN provides interactive malware analysis and actionable threat intelligence used by more than 15,000 organizations and 600,000 security professionals worldwide.

The combined solution stack that includes the Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and Threat Intelligence Feeds helps SOC and MSSP teams analyze threats faster, investigate incidents with deeper context, and detect emerging attacks earlier.

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