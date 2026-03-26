ANY.RUN Recognized for Innovation, Threat Intelligence Leadership, and Growth in 2026

CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has been recognized in multiple 2026 industry awards, underscoring the company’s innovation, market leadership, and rapid growth in cybersecurity. This year, ANY.RUN received two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine and was named to IT-Harvest’s 2026 Cyber 150 list of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies.

𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐟𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The 2026 recognitions highlight two sides of ANY.RUN’s growth: continued product innovation and rising market presence.

At the Global InfoSec Awards 2026, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine during the RSAC 2026 Conference in San Francisco, ANY.RUN was recognized in two categories: Innovative Malware Analysis for Sandbox and Market Leader Threat Intelligence.

Together, these awards reflect the company’s focus on helping security teams investigate threats faster and make more confident decisions with stronger context.

ANY.RUN was also named to IT-Harvest’s 2026 Cyber 150, which recognizes some of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the market. This recognition points to the company’s expanding presence in the industry and the growing demand for solutions that help SOC teams improve speed, clarity, and operational efficiency.

To learn more about these recognitions and see how the latest ANY.RUN updates can support faster, clearer, and more efficient security workflows, visit the ANY.RUN blog.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

The honors came from organizations that track innovation, growth, and impact across the cybersecurity industry. Cyber Defense Magazine’s Global InfoSec Awards spotlight companies advancing security through meaningful innovation, while IT-Harvest’s Cyber 150 recognizes vendors with growing influence and a stronger presence in the market.

“𝘈𝘕𝘠.𝘙𝘜𝘕 𝘦𝘮𝘣𝘰𝘥𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘫𝘰𝘳 𝘧𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘦 𝘫𝘶𝘥𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴: 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘳𝘰𝘸’𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘴, 𝘵𝘰𝘥𝘢𝘺, 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵-𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯 𝘶𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘢𝘺𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘱 𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘨𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘤𝘺𝘣𝘦𝘳 𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘦𝘵 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘱 𝘢𝘩𝘦𝘢𝘥 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, enables security teams worldwide to investigate cyber threats with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.

Through its Interactive Sandbox, Threat Intelligence Lookup, and Threat Intelligence Feeds, ANY.RUN supports the full security operations workflow, from detection and triage to threat hunting and incident response. The company’s integrated approach helps organizations accelerate investigations, gain deeper context, and respond to threats more effectively.

ANY.RUN is currently trusted by more than 15,000 organizations and 600,000 security professionals worldwide.

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