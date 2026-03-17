Analytics As A Service Market 2026 Driving Data-Driven Business Intelligence At A 25.1% CAGR

Analytics As A Service Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Analytics As A Service Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035 Analytics As A Service Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Analytics As A Service Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Analytics As A Service market to surpass $60 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Analytics As A Service market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Analytics As A Service Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the analytics as a service market in 2030, valued at $25 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The exponential growth can be attributed to rapid cloud adoption, strong presence of leading technology and hyperscale cloud providers, increasing enterprise demand for real-time and AI-driven analytics, widespread digital transformation initiatives across industries, growing investments in big data infrastructure, and stringent data governance and compliance requirements across the US and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Analytics As A Service Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the analytics as a service market in 2030, valued at $23 billion. The market is expected to grow from $8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%. The exponential growth can be attributed to accelerating enterprise cloud migration strategies, strong adoption of AI and machine learning-powered analytics across industries, rising demand for real-time data-driven decision-making, expansion of big data ecosystems, increasing investments by technology giants and startups, and growing regulatory focus on data governance, cybersecurity, and compliance frameworks across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Analytics As A Service Market In 2030?

The analytics as a service market is segmented by product type into data mining, data warehousing and data lakes, data integration, predictive modelling, business intelligence (BI) and visualization, and advanced analytics. The business intelligence (BI) and visualization market will be the largest segment of the analytics as a service market segmented by product type, accounting for 27% or $16 billion of the total in 2030. The business intelligence (BI) and visualization market will be supported by the increasing enterprise demand for real-time dashboards and self-service analytics tools, rising adoption of cloud-based BI platforms, growing need for data-driven decision-making across industries, integration of AI-powered insights and natural language query capabilities, expansion of big data ecosystems, and stronger emphasis on performance monitoring, operational efficiency, and strategic business intelligence initiatives.

The analytics as a service market is segmented by cloud type into public, private, and hybrid.

The analytics as a service market is segmented by enterprise type into large enterprises, and small and medium enterprises.

The analytics as a service market is segmented by industry into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT) and telecommunication, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, government and public sector, and other industries.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Analytics As A Service Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the analytics as a service market leading up to 2030 is 25%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Analytics As A Service Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global analytics as a service market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape enterprise data analytics capabilities, cloud-based business intelligence adoption, data-driven decision-making frameworks, and digital transformation across global industry ecosystems.

Increasing Enterprise Cloud Adoption - The increasing enterprise cloud adoption is expected to become a key growth driver for the analytics as a service market by 2030. Rising enterprise adoption of cloud computing is a key growth driver for the market, as it allows organizations to leverage scalable and cost-efficient analytics capabilities without significant upfront infrastructure investments. With an increasing volume of data and workloads moving to cloud platforms, the demand for integrated, real-time data analytics solutions is expanding rapidly. Cloud-based environments offer enhanced flexibility, rapid deployment, and seamless cross-functional collaboration, making advanced analytics more accessible across business units. This transition empowers organizations to generate timely, actionable insights, strengthen data-driven decision-making, and improve overall competitive positioning. As a result, the increasing enterprise cloud adoption is anticipated to contributing to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Data Volume - The growth in data volume is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the analytics as a service market by 2030. The accelerating expansion of data volumes across industries is a significant growth driver for the market. Organizations are producing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data through digital channels, IoT devices, and enterprise applications. Handling and analyzing this data in-house often requires substantial investment and technical expertise, making it both complex and costly. As a result, businesses are increasingly turning to cloud-based AaaS solutions, which offer scalable infrastructure and advanced analytical capabilities to efficiently process and extract value from large and diverse datasets. Consequently, the growth in data volume is projected to contribute to around 2.0% annual growth in the market.

Rise In Demand For Advanced Analytic Techniques - The rise in demand for advanced analytic techniques is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the analytics as a service market by 2030. The growing demand for advanced analytical techniques is a key driver of the market, as organizations seek to generate deeper, more actionable insights from increasingly complex datasets. Businesses are progressively adopting predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to improve strategic decision-making and streamline operations. AaaS platforms deliver scalable and cost-efficient access to these sophisticated tools without the need for significant infrastructure investments. This enhanced accessibility enables small and medium-sized enterprises, in particular, to harness advanced analytics capabilities and compete more effectively in data-driven markets. Therefore, the rise in demand for advanced analytic techniques is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Analytics As A Service Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the data mining market, the data warehousing and data lakes market, the data integration market, the predictive modelling market, the business intelligence (BI) and visualization market, and the advanced analytics market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $41 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rapid enterprise cloud adoption, increasing integration of AI and machine learning technologies, growing demand for real-time and predictive insights, expansion of big data ecosystems, rising focus on data-driven decision-making, and strengthening regulatory requirements around data governance and cybersecurity. This surge reflects the accelerating shift toward digital transformation, enhanced operational intelligence, and scalable analytics capabilities, fuelling transformative growth within the broader data analytics and cloud services industry.

The data mining market is projected to grow by $2 billion, data warehousing and data lakes market by $6 billion, the data integration market by $4 billion, the predictive modelling market by $10 billion, the business intelligence (BI) and visualization market by $11 billion, and the advanced analytics market by $8 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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