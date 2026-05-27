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The Business Research Company's Data Centre HVAC Market to hit $17.15B by 2030, growing at a 9.2% CAGR.

Expected to grow to $17.16 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "An Overview of the Data Centre HVAC Market Growth and Trends

The data centre heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) market has experienced notable expansion in recent years, driven by the rising demand for efficient cooling solutions in data centres worldwide. This sector continues to evolve as data centres grow larger and more complex, requiring advanced HVAC systems to maintain optimal conditions for critical IT equipment. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Data Centre HVAC Market

The market for data centre HVAC systems is on an upward trend, expanding from $11.1 billion in 2025 to an estimated $12.09 billion in 2026. This reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This historic growth is largely fueled by the surge in new data centre constructions globally, increased demand for cloud computing, the rise in internet traffic and data storage requirements, the expansion of enterprise IT infrastructures, and sustained reliance on traditional air-based cooling technologies. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $17.16 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. Factors propelling this forecast include the rapid development of hyperscale data centres, growing adoption of liquid and hybrid cooling systems, increased focus on energy-efficient cooling, expansion of edge data centres, and heightened emphasis on carbon-neutral and sustainable operations.

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Understanding Data Centre HVAC Systems and Their Importance

Data centre HVAC refers to specialized heating, ventilation, and air conditioning setups that control temperature, humidity, and airflow within data centres. These systems are critical for maintaining the right environment for servers, networking hardware, and other IT assets by effectively managing the heat generated during continuous operations. They ensure equipment runs reliably without overheating and help improve the overall energy efficiency of data centre facilities, which is essential for sustainable and uninterrupted performance.

Factors Fueling the Growth of Data Centre HVAC Market Part One

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the data centre HVAC market is the increasing prevalence of data centres and cloud infrastructure globally. These facilities serve as centralized hubs and virtual platforms that handle massive amounts of digital data while providing scalable computing, networking, and storage resources. The growing reliance on these infrastructures is a response to the rising demand for scalable, reliable digital services that enable seamless access to applications and information from any location.

View the full data centre heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (hvac) market report:

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Factors Fueling the Growth of Data Centre HVAC Market Part Two

Data centre HVAC systems are integral to maintaining stable environmental conditions—temperature, humidity, and airflow—that support the reliable operation and energy-efficient performance of servers and IT equipment. For instance, in October 2025, the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada reported that Malaysia’s data centre capacity reached approximately 689 MW, with an additional 520 MW under construction. This rapid expansion highlights how cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives are driving the strong demand for advanced cooling solutions within data centres, further boosting the HVAC market growth.

Regional Leadership and Growth in the Data Centre HVAC Market

In 2025, North America led the data centre HVAC market in terms of size, establishing itself as the dominant regional player. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the upcoming years. The market analysis covers key geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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