Tinna Jackson selected for The Trailblazer Award by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Tinna Jackson at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinna Jackson, celebrated executive coach, accredited emotional intelligence expert, and mastermind of strategic operations, was recently selected for The Trailblazer Award for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor in itself. The Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers, pioneered innovative methods in their industry, and set new standards of excellence in their areas of expertise. In recognition of his extraordinary impact and enduring commitment to her industry, Ms. Tinna Jackson will be honored with the Trailblazer Award at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than two and a half decades of experience in the industry, Tinna Jackson has established herself as a premier expert in leadership development, power dynamics, and executive coaching. As a renowned executive coach, consultant, and bestselling author, she specializes in helping executives, emerging leaders, and organizations master emotional intelligence, leadership influence, and strategic decision-making.Tinna founded Jackson Consulting Group which provides executive coaching, strategic consulting and positioning, as well as implementation strategies tailored to optimize operations, enhance efficiency, and develop high-performing leadership teams. Jackson Consulting is known for innovative approaches to leadership development, particularly in high-stakes industries such as nonprofits, associations, political environments, and corporate leadership. Her new Pivot to Power program is a leadership development ecosystem that bridges the gap between individual and team performance and effective organizational leadership delivered in live, group coaching cohorts that recruit ambitious professionals on the rise in their organizations and looking to make a significant impact.She is a Gallup-Certified Strengths Coach, Certified Executive Coach, and Certified Emotional Intelligence Practitioner, and she uses these frameworks to help leaders build self-awareness, resilience, and influence.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Jackson earned her bachelor’s degree in management from National Louis University.Throughout her distinguished career, Ms. Jackson has received numerous national and international accolades. She was recently recognized as the winner of the 2026 International Book Award in Leadership and 2025 bronze medal winner of the Axiom Business Book award for The Power Play Journal, which focuses on leadership, emotional intelligence, and self-mastery. She is a thought leader on the Forbes Coaches Council and has been featured as one of the 50 Women Leaders of Washington DC 2026 by Women We Admire.Her exceptional contributions to leadership coaching have earned her the Empowered Woman of the Year Award by IAOTP, and she was named Top Executive Coach of the Year. She has been featured on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square and will soon grace the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Last year she received Top Executive Coach and Management Consultant of the Decade by IAOTP. This December, she will be honored at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York for the prestigious Trailblazer Award.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Jackson emphasizes the importance of cultivating powerful, strategic connections that foster mutual growth and long-term success. She believes that true leadership is built on authentic relationships, intentional collaboration, and a strong network of high-value connections. Instead of simply collecting contacts, she encourages professionals to invest in meaningful relationships that open doors, create opportunities, and amplify their influence, all while paying it forward and empowering the next generation of leaders. Through her empowered journey to top-tier executive roles, Tinna exemplifies the transformative power of leadership and resilience, inspiring high-profile leaders across the political spectrum to partner in their pursuit of professional growth and success. She is passionate about people, inspiring their growth, and personal and professional leadership transformation.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Jackson for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Ms. Tinna Jackson is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to see her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Jackson attributes her success to her passion, perseverance, and unwavering work ethic, as well as her emotional intelligence. Without mentors to guide her, she forged her own path—an experience that ultimately led her to create Pivot to Power, a transformative program designed to help others gain the leadership support she never had.When she’s not coaching or speaking, she enjoys spending time with her family and close friends, embracing moments of joy, reflection, and growth. Looking ahead, she furthers her commitment to empowering professionals to own their leadership journeys, build confidence, and harness their power."My life purpose is to create successful outcomes through self-awareness, motivation, and transformation, and stand with others in their journey towards greatness.”For more information please visit: https://tinnajackson.com/ and https://powerdynllc.com/home-page About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

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