Captain Laura Einsetler Selected for the Global Icon Award in Aviation by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Captain Laura Einsetler at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Captain Laura Einsetler , Airline Captain, Author, Blogger, Guest Speaker, Media Spokesperson, and Mother, has been selected for the Global Icon Award in Aviation for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the aviation industryWhile inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, the Global Icon Award is one of IAOTP’s most distinguished recognitions. This prestigious accolade is presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership within their industries at both the national and global levels. The award recognizes those who have made significant contributions to advancing knowledge, improving services within their respective fields, and inspiring positive change within their communities.Captain Laura Einsetler has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact as a Commercial Airline Pilot, author, aviation consultant, and global speaker through her professional achievements and industry influence. She is being recognized for her more than three decades of experience as a highly accomplished aviation leader, educator, and advocate for the travel and aerospace industries. Captain Laura Einsetler will receive this prestigious recognition at the International Association of Top Professionals Annual Awards Gala , held this December at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in New York City.Captain Laura Einsetler has distinguished herself as a highly accomplished Commercial Airline Pilot, bringing more than three decades of professional flying experience to an extraordinary career defined by precision, leadership, and unwavering dedication. A dynamic and results-driven professional, Laura has built a legacy rooted in excellence while evolving into a respected aviation and health enthusiast and a passionate advocate for the global travel industry. She continues to dedicate her life to flying commercial aircraft while creating books, films, articles, and speaking engagements that share her remarkable journey with audiences around the world.Her areas of expertise are both expansive and refined, encompassing Commercial and Resource Management, Aerospace Operations, Customer Service, Aircraft Maintenance, Media Relations, and Broadcasting. With a rare ability to bridge technical mastery and public engagement, Laura brings a unique voice to aviation, one that resonates with both industry professionals and everyday travelers.Throughout her illustrious career, Captain Laura has held a series of prestigious and influential roles. She has served as Director of Operations at Wanda Collins Airshows, as a flight instructor for all levels of training at Tradewinds Aviation, based at San Jose International Airport, and as a Navy Contract Pilot. With more than twenty-five years of service with major U.S. airlines, including the last eight years as Captain, she has consistently demonstrated exceptional command and leadership in the cockpit. Her expertise has also been sought by major media outlets, including CBS National News, CNN, News Nation, USA Today, The New York Times, The Washington Post and numerous leading publications, where she serves as an Aviation Consultant. Notably, her role as co-host of the San Francisco Fleet Week Airshow Live Broadcast on KRON 4 News earned her an Emmy Award nomination, underscoring her influence beyond aviation.Captain Laura’s flight experience is both extensive and impressive, having commanded aircraft including the Boeing 767, 757, and 737, the Airbus 320, the Lockheed L-188, also known as the civilian P 3, and the Convair 580. Her experience spans international and domestic routes, military contracts, and aerobatic aircraft. In addition, she is a Multi-Engine Instructor, Commercial Flight Instructor, and Instrument Instructor, having trained pilots at every level with precision and passion.An accomplished author and storyteller, Laura has written several travel guidebooks and inspirational works, including The Passenger’s Guide to Stress Free Air Travel, Harrowing Pilot Stories, Lost and Found, and Captain. Through her writing, she shares powerful stories of perseverance, resilience, and real life experiences from the skies. With aspirations to expand her work into airport bookstores, feature films, and streaming platforms, Laura continues to extend her impact far beyond aviation. As an avid blogger and sought after speaker, she inspires audiences worldwide, empowering others through messages of growth, health, and achievement.Laura earned her Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, widely recognized as the Harvard of the Skies, with a minor in Dispatch. Her expertise and insight have made her a frequent guest on television and radio, where she captivates audiences with her knowledge and passion for aviation.Her career has been marked by numerous prestigious awards and global recognition. In 2022, she was honored as Top Inspirational Airline Pilot of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals and was featured on the iconic Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, New York City. In 2023, she received IAOTP’s Empowered Woman of the Year Award and was selected for inclusion in the organization’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders publication.Continuing her extraordinary trajectory, Laura was honored with the Most Inspirational Airline Pilot of the Decade award at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the renowned Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. In addition, she will receive one of her most distinguished recognitions, the Top Global Icon Award in Aviation, to be presented at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic The Plaza Hotel in December. These honors further solidify her standing as a global leader and trailblazer in the aviation industry.Among her many accolades, Laura was named Pilot of the Year and awarded a scholarship from the Ninety-Nines International Women Pilots Association, where she remains an active member. She is also affiliated with Women in Aviation International and the ISA Plus 21 International Society of Women Airline Pilots, reflecting her ongoing commitment to advancing women in aviation.Looking ahead, Captain Laura attributes her success to perseverance, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. She remains deeply passionate about inspiring the next generation to pursue careers in aviation while continuing to share her knowledge and life experiences through writing and speaking. When she is not flying, Laura enjoys spending time with family and friends and traveling the world, always embracing new adventures with the same curiosity and enthusiasm that have defined her remarkable career.For more information, please visit www.captainlaura.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a prestigious international boutique networking organization that hand-selects the world’s most accomplished professionals from a wide range of industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and influence others within their fields.Membership with IAOTP is exclusive and by invitation only. Individuals must either be personally selected by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member following a brief interview process.IAOTP’s experts have recognized thousands of outstanding professionals worldwide, helping elevate their credibility, visibility, and brand influence. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind organization that connects the best of the best and creates a powerful platform where top professionals come together to collaborate, inspire, and lead.For more information on IAOTP, please visit

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