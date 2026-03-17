private cloud hosting services market growth private cloud hosting services market overview private cloud hosting services market analysis

The Business Research Company's Private Cloud Hosting Services Market 2026 Secure Enterprise Infrastructure Strengthening Demand

Expected to grow to $17.26 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Private Cloud Hosting Services market to surpass $91 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Cloud Services market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $949 billion by 2030, with Private Cloud Hosting Services to represent around 10% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Private Cloud Hosting Services market is estimated to account for nearly 1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Private Cloud Hosting Services Market in 2030

North America will be the largest region in the private cloud hosting services market in 2030, valued at $43 billion. The market is expected to grow from $27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to high enterprise adoption of cloud-first strategies, increasing demand for data security and regulatory compliance, rapid digital transformation initiatives, strong presence of hyperscale and managed service providers, growing investments in hybrid cloud infrastructure, and rising need for secure and scalable IT environments across industries in the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Private Cloud Hosting Services Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the private cloud hosting services market in 2030, valued at $41 billion. The market is expected to grow from $26 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to widespread enterprise migration to private and hybrid cloud environments, increasing cybersecurity and data privacy requirements, growing adoption of AI, big data, and mission-critical workloads, strong presence of leading cloud and managed service providers, rising demand for industry-specific compliant cloud solutions, and continuous investments in advanced data center and virtualization infrastructure across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Private Cloud Hosting Services Market In 2030?

The private cloud hosting services market is segmented by component into hardware, software, and services. The services market will be the largest segment of the private cloud hosting services market segmented by component, accounting for 55% or $50 billion of the total in 2030. The services market will be supported by the increasing demand for managed hosting and infrastructure management services, growing complexity of hybrid and multi-cloud environments, rising need for cybersecurity, compliance, and disaster recovery solutions, expanding adoption of cloud migration and consulting services, continuous workload optimization requirements, and strong enterprise focus on outsourcing cloud operations to enhance scalability, reliability, and cost efficiency.

The private cloud hosting services market is segmented by service model into infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and database as a service (DBaaS).

The private cloud hosting services market is segmented by deployment type into on-premises, and hosted.

The private cloud hosting services market is segmented by organization size into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.

The private cloud hosting services market is segmented by industry vertical into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, retail, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, government, manufacturing, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Private Cloud Hosting Services Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the private cloud hosting services market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Private Cloud Hosting Services Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global private cloud hosting services market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to strengthen enterprise data security and breach prevention capabilities, enhance compliance with data sovereignty and localization regulations, improve dedicated infrastructure control and customization, and expand advanced cloud monitoring and management frameworks to ensure secure, reliable, and high-performance IT environments.

Growing Concern Over Data Security And Breaches - The growing concern over data security and breaches is expected to become a key growth driver for the private cloud hosting services market by 2030. Rising concerns over data security and breaches are increasing the demand for private cloud hosting services as organizations seek greater control over sensitive information. Unlike public clouds, private clouds provide dedicated infrastructure, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data leakage. They enable businesses to implement customized security protocols, compliance measures, and encryption standards based on their requirements. With rising cyberattacks and stricter data protection regulations, companies are prioritizing secure environments for data storage and processing. As a result, the growing concern over data security and breaches is anticipated to contributing to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Rising Demand For Data Sovereignty - The rising demand for data sovereignty is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the private cloud hosting services market by 2030. Increasing emphasis on data sovereignty is fueling growth in the private cloud hosting services market, as organizations aim to control the location and management of their data. Expanding government regulations and compliance mandates, such as GDPR and data localization requirements, require sensitive information to be stored within specific national boundaries. Private cloud environments help enterprises comply with these legal frameworks while ensuring security and operational flexibility. By offering dedicated infrastructure, they strengthen data privacy and limit the risks linked to shared public cloud platforms. Consequently, the rising demand for data sovereignty is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Growing Investment in Cloud Monitoring & Management Services - The growing investment in cloud monitoring & management services is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the private cloud hosting services market by 2030. The Increasing investment in cloud monitoring and management solutions enhances reliability, strengthens security, and improves operational efficiency within private cloud environments, leading more enterprises to adopt and scale private cloud hosting services to support strategic IT initiatives and compliance objectives. Therefore, the growing investment in cloud monitoring & management services is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Private Cloud Hosting Services Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the hardware market, the software market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $34 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising enterprise adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, increasing demand for secure and compliant cloud infrastructure, growing investments in virtualization and automation technologies, expanding need for advanced cybersecurity and disaster recovery solutions, and accelerating digital transformation initiatives across industries. This growth reflects the increasing focus on enhancing data control, improving operational agility, and ensuring regulatory compliance, fuelling sustained expansion within the broader private cloud hosting services industry.

The hardware market is projected to grow by $8 billion, the software market by $7 billion, and the services market by $19 billion over the next five years, from 2025 to 2030.

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