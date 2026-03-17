hyper-converged infrastructure (hci) solutions industry hyper-converged infrastructure (hci) solutions market share hyper-converged infrastructure (hci) solutions market analysis

The Business Research Company's Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market 2026 Simplified Data Center Architecture Driving Demand

Expected to grow to $32.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions market to surpass $40 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Infrastructure Software market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $298 billion by 2030, with Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions to represent around 13% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $316 billion by 2030, the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market in 2030

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market in 2030, valued at $15 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%. The rapid growth can be attributed to accelerating digital transformation initiatives, increasing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, rapid expansion of data centers across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia, growing investments in 5G and edge computing infrastructure, rising demand from SMEs for cost-efficient and scalable IT solutions, and strong government support for smart city and digital economy programs across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market in 2030, valued at $12 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth can be attributed to increasing enterprise adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, strong presence of leading cloud and data center providers, rising demand for edge computing and AI-driven workloads, growing modernization of legacy IT infrastructure, expanding investments in cybersecurity and data protection frameworks, and continuous digital transformation initiatives across BFSI, healthcare, government, and technology sectors nationwide.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market In 2030?

The hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market is segmented by component into software, hardware, and services. The software market will be the largest segment of the hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market segmented by component, accounting for 59% or $23 billion of the total in 2030. The software market will be supported by the increasing enterprise demand for software-defined compute and storage platforms, rising adoption of virtualization and containerization technologies, growing deployment of hybrid and multi-cloud management tools, expanding need for automated orchestration and workload mobility solutions, continuous innovation in AI-driven infrastructure optimization, and heightened focus on cybersecurity, data protection, and centralized IT management across complex distributed environments.

The hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market is segmented by deployment model into on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid deployment.

The hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market is segmented by organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises.

The hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market is segmented by application into data center consolidation, virtualization, backup and recovery, cloud computing, and other applications.

The hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market is segmented by end-user into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, government, education, and other end-users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market leading up to 2030 is 17%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to streamline and unify enterprise IT infrastructures, accelerate digital transformation and cloud integration strategies, enhance scalability and centralized infrastructure management, and support the growing demand for secure, high-performance remote and distributed service environments.

Increasing Need For Organizations To Streamline Their IT Infrastructures - The increasing need for organizations to streamline their IT infrastructures is expected to become a key growth driver for the hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market by 2030. The growing need for organizations to streamline and unify their IT environments is a key factor accelerating the adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions. By combining compute, storage, and networking resources into a single, integrated platform, HCI minimizes the challenges associated with managing disparate systems. This consolidation supports quicker deployment, seamless scalability, and improved cost efficiency. As a result, enterprises can dedicate more resources to strategic innovation instead of routine infrastructure management. As a result, the increasing need for organizations to streamline their IT infrastructures is anticipated to contributing to 2.2% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Digital Transformation And Cloud Adoption - The increasing digital transformation and cloud adoption is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market by 2030. The rapid pace of digital transformation and expanding cloud adoption are fueling demand for Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions, as organizations seek more efficient ways to modernize their IT operations. With the migration of workloads to cloud environments, HCI delivers centralized management and streamlined deployment, minimizing operational complexity. It also provides scalable and adaptable infrastructure that evolves with changing business requirements, eliminating the need for significant upfront hardware investments. Consequently, the increasing digital transformation and cloud adoption is projected to contribute to around 0.2% annual growth in the market.

Growing Demand For Remote Services - The growing demand for remote services is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) solutions market by 2030. The increasing need for remote services is accelerating the adoption of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) solutions, as they enable secure and efficient access to applications and data from any location. Organizations are leveraging cloud-based and virtualized environments to support distributed workforces, creating a requirement for simplified management and high-performance infrastructure. HCI integrates compute, storage, and networking into a unified platform, minimizing operational complexity while maintaining consistent performance for remote operations. This consolidated architecture also enhances scalability, allowing businesses to dynamically allocate resources in response to changing remote service demands. Therefore, the growing demand for remote services is projected to contribute to approximately 1.5% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Solutions Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the software market, the hardware market, and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $22 billion in market value by 2030, driven by accelerating enterprise digital transformation initiatives, rising adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, increasing deployment of edge computing and AI-driven workloads, growing investments in data center modernization, and heightened demand for scalable, secure, and software-defined infrastructure solutions. This surge reflects the expanding need for simplified IT operations, improved resource utilization, enhanced cybersecurity frameworks, and agile infrastructure management, fuelling transformative growth within the broader enterprise IT and cloud infrastructure ecosystem.

The software market is projected to grow by $13 billion, the hardware market by $7 billion, and the services market by $2 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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