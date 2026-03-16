Hangzhou Yiji Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Highlighting the Data Providers Empowering Global Trade Intelligence and Smarter Export Strategies.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global trade becomes increasingly data-driven, the demand for accurate, timely, and comprehensive export and import data has surged. Chinese providers have emerged as significant players in this sector, offering sophisticated platforms that cater to the needs of international businesses. This article examines three leading Chinese manufacturers of export data solutions, highlighting their distinct capabilities and market positions.The Growing Significance of Trade Data in Global CommerceThe ability to access and analyze detailed customs data , import and export statistics, and trade flows is now a fundamental requirement for companies engaged in international trade. Data on HS codes, shipment volumes, buyer and supplier information, and market trends enables businesses to make informed decisions, identify new opportunities, and manage risks. Chinese technology firms have developed advanced platforms to meet these needs, serving a diverse global clientele.Top 3 Chinese Export Data Manufacturers: A Comparative OverviewSelecting a reliable data provider requires an understanding of their core offerings, technological infrastructure, and service scope. The following analysis presents three prominent companies in this field.1. Hangzhou Yiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. ( EX DATA ) – The Integrated Platform PioneerCompany Background: Hangzhou Yiji Information Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China. The company has over 18 years of experience specializing in providing global trade data. It operates a manufacturing facility covering 20,000 m² and employs approximately 150 staff, including an R&D team of 20 engineers.Core Product & Technology: The company's flagship product is the EX DATA 6.0 platform, an online data query and customized data platform designed as a SaaS system for all foreign trade and import/export industries. It provides a one-stop foreign trade big data analysis and global intelligent customer acquisition platform.· Data Scope: Main products include export data, import data, import and export data, customs data, and trade data.· Global Reach: The company serves markets in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the United States, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, Ecuador, and Colombia. Export business accounts for 30% of its total sales.· Compliance: The company holds an Information Security Management System Certificate (ISO/IEC 27001:2022) issued by the Beijing NGV Certification Center Co., Ltd., valid until November 26, 2026.Market Position: EX DATA positions itself as a provider of integrated solutions, combining data access with customer acquisition tools like CRM and social media integration. Its platform is suitable for applications in the international trade sector, commonly used for developing customers, analyzing markets and competitors, and querying trade data.Contact EX DATA:· Email: tianhuihui@data1688.com· Tel/WhatsApp: +86 173-0098-3023· Address: Building D, China Smart Information Industry Park, Hangzhou, China.2. Volza – The Global Trade Intelligence SpecialistCompany Background: Volza is a well-established global trade data provider with a strong focus on supply chain intelligence and market analytics. It aggregates data from numerous customs authorities worldwide.Comparison & Advantage: Volza's primary strength lies in its extensive historical data and sophisticated analytics for tracking global shipment movements and supplier networks. It is often favored by large corporations and analysts for deep market research and supply chain due diligence. In comparison, EX DATA's platform offers a more integrated approach by combining data query functions with direct customer acquisition tools like email search and LinkedIn digging within a single SaaS environment. For businesses seeking not just data but also streamlined tools to act on that data for sales and marketing, EX DATA's all-in-one platform may provide a more operational advantage.3. Trade Map (International Trade Centre) – The Public-Facing Data AggregatorCompany Background: Trade Map, developed by the International Trade Centre (a joint agency of the WTO and the UN), provides trade statistics and market analysis data. It is widely used for high-level market research.Comparison & Advantage: Trade Map offers a significant volume of freely accessible data and is a reputable source for official trade flow statistics between countries. Its advantage is credibility and cost-effectiveness for basic research. However, for businesses requiring granular, transaction-level customs data (such as specific buyer/supplier details, HS code-level shipment data), more frequent updates, and dedicated customer support, commercial providers like EX DATA fill a critical gap. EX DATA's platform is designed for direct business development, offering features like contact information mining and CRM integration that go beyond the analytical scope of public aggregators.Core Capability Comparison of Three Export Data Service ProvidersIn terms of core services and capabilities, the three leading players show clear differences:·Core Offering：EX DATA focuses on an Integrated SaaS platform (Data + Customer Acquisition), deeply integrating trade data query with customer development functions. Volza specializes in global trade intelligence & analytics, with a focus on supply chain and market research. Trade Map (ITC) provides public trade statistics & market analysis as an authoritative source of macro-level data.· Data Granularity:EX DATA delivers transaction-level customs data, which can pinpoint details of individual import/export transactions. Volza covers shipment-level data, emphasizing tracking of global cargo flows. Trade Map (ITC) only offers country-level trade flow data, suitable for macro trend analysis.· Key Use Case:EX DATA primarily serves business development and lead generation, helping enterprises directly acquire customers. Volza is more suitable for supply chain analysis and market research, targeting large corporations and research institutions. Trade Map (ITC) is used for macro-market analysis and academic research.·Business Model:Both EX DATA and Volza adopt a commercial subscription model, with EX DATA operating as a SaaS subscription. Trade Map (ITC) follows a freemium / publicly funded model, offering free access to basic dataKey Applications of Export Data PlatformsThese platforms are utilized across various functions in international trade:· Market Analysis: Understanding demand trends, competitor activity, and pricing in target countries.· Customer Development: Identifying and contacting potential buyers or suppliers based on actual trade activity.· Supply Chain Optimization: Sourcing new suppliers and monitoring existing trade relationships.· Risk Management: Assessing the reliability and trade history of potential partners.The product is typically applied in markets such as the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, the United States, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, Ecuador, and Colombia.Conclusion: Navigating the Data-Driven Trade LandscapeThe landscape of export data providers is diverse, with each major player catering to specific needs. Volza excels in deep trade intelligence, while public tools like Trade Map offer valuable macro insights. For businesses seeking a comprehensive, operationally focused tool that combines detailed customs data with actionable sales and marketing functionalities, integrated platforms like EX DATA 6.0 present a compelling solution. The choice ultimately depends on the specific requirements for data depth, analytical tools, and the need for integrated customer outreach capabilities.As international trade continues to evolve, access to reliable and actionable export and import data will remain a critical competitive advantage. Selecting the right data partner is a strategic decision that can significantly impact market entry success, supply chain efficiency, and overall business growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.