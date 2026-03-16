Hard Hat VR Rebrands as Hard Hat Immersive and Launches the Hard Hat Immersive Learning Platform™

Company evolves from VR training provider to immersive workforce learning technology company, unifying Virtual Reality, Web3D simulations, and eLearning.

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hard Hat VR, a leader in immersive workforce training for high-risk industries, today announced it has rebranded as Hard Hat Immersive and simultaneously launched the Hard Hat Immersive Learning Platform™—a unified learning management system purpose-built for immersive workforce training. The rebrand and platform launch mark a pivotal milestone in the company’s growth from a virtual reality training provider into a comprehensive immersive learning technology company.From VR to Immersive: A Name That Reflects RealityThe name Hard Hat VR no longer fully captured the scope of what the company delivers. Over time, its solutions expanded well beyond virtual reality to include SCORM-based eLearning, interactive Web3D simulations, LMS-connected VR training, and a growing suite of analytics and reporting tools.Hard Hat Immersive reflects that broader vision: to deliver immersive learning experiences across devices, environments, and learning styles—without being constrained by a single technology or format.“We outgrew the name—not the mission,” said Jeff Dotson- President & CEO. “Hard Hat Immersive represents who we are today and where we’re going. Our commitment to training safer, smarter, and at scale for high-risk industries has never been stronger.”Introducing the Hard Hat Immersive Learning Platform™The Hard Hat Immersive Learning Platform™ is a next-generation LMS built specifically for immersive, scenario-based workforce training. Unlike traditional learning management systems designed for slides and quizzes, this platform connects every training modality into one cohesive ecosystem.Key capabilities include:• Unified delivery of eLearning, Web3D simulations, and VR training from a single system• SCORM-compliant course deployment alongside immersive content• Secure LMS-to-VR session linking with automatic Wi-Fi sync of completion data• Centralized tracking and reporting of completion status, scores, and pass/fail results• Enterprise-ready architecture designed for scale, security, and multi-location deployments• Flexible deployment across web browsers, desktop environments, and VR headsetsBuilt for High-Risk, High-Impact IndustriesThe Hard Hat Immersive Learning Platform™ is purpose-designed for regulated and distributed workforces operating in demanding environments. Industries served include:• Construction• Manufacturing• Energy & Utilities• Transportation & Logistics• Government & Defense• Oil & GasAn Evolution in Name—Not in DirectionWhile the company’s name and platform brand are new, its leadership team, existing customer relationships, contracts, and partnerships remain fully intact. The quality and realism of Hard Hat Immersive’s training content—and its core commitment to safety, workforce development, and compliance—are unchanged."This rebrand is the natural result of years of growth," said Tony Fouts, COO. "We became more than just a VR company—and Hard Hat Immersive is simply the name that now matches the company we've grown into. Our customers, our content, and our team remain the same."AvailabilityThe Hard Hat Immersive Learning Platform™ is available now. Organizations interested in learning more or scheduling a demo can visit hhimmersive.com or contact the sales team directly.About Hard Hat ImmersiveHard Hat Immersive (formerly Hard Hat VR) is a workforce training technology company delivering immersive learning through eLearning, Web3D simulations, and virtual reality—powered by the Hard Hat Immersive Learning Platform™ LMS. The company serves high-risk and skilled-trade industries including construction, manufacturing, energy, transportation, government, and healthcare, helping organizations train safer, work smarter, and build job-ready skills at scale.Media inquiriesHard Hat Immersivecontact@hhimmersive.com(833) 877-2330hhimmersive.com###

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