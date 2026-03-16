State Emergency Response Team Preparing for Severe Weather Threat

Governor Josh Stein and state officials are asking all North Carolinians to prepare for severe weather because a rare Level 4 Moderate Risk has been issued by the National Weather Service. The primary threats with this storm system are damaging wind gusts of 74 mph or higher, large hail, and tornadoes.

“Unusually severe weather is moving into North Carolina, bringing a risk of damaging wind gusts, thunderstorms, hail, and even tornadoes,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Please make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your phone and make a plan for how to keep yourself and your family safe.”

All residents should have plans in place to protect themselves and their families, including where each family will take cover during a tornado warning. Residents should also stay informed by enabling emergency alerts on their cell phones, monitoring local news, and following the National Weather Service and local emergency management offices.

The risk of severe weather is statewide, with central North Carolina at a Level 4 moderate risk, eastern North Carolina and the foothills at a Level 3 enhanced risk, and portions of the mountains at a Level 2 slight risk.

Today, North Carolina Emergency Management activated State Emergency Response Team personnel and resources in anticipation of severe weather impacts. The State Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring the forecasts, and NC Emergency Management is prepared to deploy response assets to assist communities across the state should conditions warrant. These resources include Urban Search and Rescue Teams, hazardous materials regional response teams, statewide firefighting resources, elements of the NC Forest Service, medical response assets through the Office of EMS, and more.

“While North Carolina is no stranger to severe weather, the introduction of a Level 4 out of 5 moderate threat is very rare in our state,” said NC Emergency Management Director Will Ray. “It is imperative that all North Carolinians have a plan to protect themselves and their families and stay informed to take action when necessary.”

For information on how you can prepare, visit ReadyNC.Gov.