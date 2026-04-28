Governor Stein Outlines Energy Priorities at State Energy Conference of North Carolina

Today Governor Josh Stein joined NC State University’s State Energy Conference of North Carolina to highlight the strength and the future of North Carolina’s clean energy economy.

“North Carolina is well-positioned to compete and win in the clean tech industries that are shaping the future of energy,” said Governor Josh Stein. “In a time when energy affordability and reliability are top of mind for North Carolinians, the state needs an energy system that protects consumers, reduces pollution, and supports economic growth.”

Governor Stein is committed to lowering energy costs for families, reducing North Carolina’s dependence on carbon, and expanding the state’s clean energy economy. Last week, the Governor announced his recommended budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027, which directs the Department of Administration to explore energy efficiency measures and achieve long-term savings. North Carolina is a leader in the clean energy economy, with more than 100,000 North Carolinians in clean energy jobs and more than 450,000 North Carolinians employed by companies with net-zero targets. Since taking office, Governor Stein has announced more than $4.9 billion in new investments and more than 15,000 new jobs from clean energy and clean technology companies from around the globe. Since 2015, $59.6 billion in investment has been announced in North Carolina by companies with net-zero targets, comprising 50% of total announced investment in major economic development projects.

Earlier this month, Governor Stein joined business leaders in Davidson for a discussion of North Carolina’s leadership in the clean energy economy. In February, Governor Stein announced the expansion of the Energy Saver NC program to all 100 North Carolina counties, helping households save about $1,000 in utility bills each year through rebates for home efficiency upgrades and high-efficiency electrical appliances. Last year, Governor Stein issued an executive order establishing the North Carolina Energy Policy Task Force to recommend policies to ensure North Carolinians have affordable, reliable, and clean energy supplies amid rapidly growing demand for energy. In February, the task force released its interim report, outlining findings and recommendations for reaching these goals. Read the Energy Policy Task Force’s interim report here.