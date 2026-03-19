LangGuard.AI Unveils an Open AI Control Plane to Accelerate Enterprise Agentic ROI

Proactively manage and operate multi-agent workflow and tools actions in run-time

The IT department of every company is going to be the HR department of AI agents in the future.” — Jensen Hueng, CEO of Nvidia

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LangGuard.AI today announced the launch of its open AI Control Plane, designed to bridge the trust-gap that currently prevents agentic workflow reaching production.According to a recent State of AI agents report by Databricks, 95% of agent projects are stuck in pilot mode. Organizations need the ability to demonstrate traceability, accountability, and auditability prior to roll-out in production.LangGuard’s patent-pending Governance AI Run-time Links ( GRAIL ) data fabric delivers the foundational AI infrastructure to gain deep visibility into agentic behavior, decision flows, and tools actions. With this enriched knowledge graph, IT, AI, and Risk teams are able to answer pressing questions on the multi-agent intent, its behavior, and the resulting tools actions, all at run-time.“Enterprises cannot bridge the gap between AI pilots and ROI without deploying agentic workflows into production,” said Ravi Srinivasan, Co-founder & CEO of LangGuard.AI. “The LangGuard Open AI Control Plane gives CIOs and CAIOs the power to approve agentic initiatives and proactively embed governance directly into the workflow. We aren't just managing agents; we’re giving IT leadership the confidence to operate them.”The new capabilities will automatically control multi-agent behavior and tools actions in run-time. LangGuard.AI platform features three key capabilities:1) Open-Source AI Asset Discovery: IT teams don’t have a clear view of all the AI initiatives underway across the Enterprise. LangGuard discovers, screens, provisions, and approves managed use of AI assets and tools based on observed behavior.2) Open Policy-as-Code for Agentic Workflows: Define global policies once. LangGuard orchestrates IT, Security Risks, Cost, and Audit policies for intent-driven enforcement across the existing systems of records and security platforms.3) Future-Proofing Controls (AI agnostic): Using any AI infrastructure or data platforms of your choice, LangGuard acts as the universal operational layer to operate the fleet of AI agents. Swap any AI models, tools, and data in the background without rewiring the integration, policies, or audit logic.According to Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia’s keynote address at CES 2025, he said “The IT department of every company is going to be the HR department of AI agents in the future.” IT professionals are transitioning from system administrators to curators of an ever-expanding digital workforce. To do so, IT leaders need an AI Control Plane to screen, provision, monitor, govern, and audit agentic workflows.LangGuard is now generally available in the market. LangGuard is available via SaaS or private cloud deployment support. The company offers a free-tier for initial production deployments and a 30-day full-feature trial for enterprise-scale environments. To start a free trial, please visit: https://www.langguard.ai/trial About LangGuard.AILangGuard.AI is a new AI operational infrastructure company built for the agentic era. Founded by industry veterans in IT and cybersecurity, LangGuard’s Open AI Control Plane provides proactive capabilities to monitor, govern, and confidently operate agentic workflow into production. LangGuard is headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in the Bay Area and Canada. Learn more at www.langguard.ai

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