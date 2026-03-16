Bones Studio to Release BONES-SEED – the First Multimodal Motion Dataset Purpose-Built for Humanoid Robotics

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This means any team, anywhere in the world, can now start training humanoid robots on real, annotated human motion data – today.” — Michał Kozicki, CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Until now, researchers and startups building humanoid robots faced a critical challenge: no publicly available, large-scale, annotated motion dataset designed specifically for robotics. At GTC 2026, Bones Studio is closing that gap with NVIDIA technology. BONES-SEED makes 142,000 high-fidelity human motion animations – with rich multimodal annotations – openly availablefor the first time, levelling the playing field for the entire robotics community.

BONES-SEED (Skeletal Everyday Embodiment Dataset) is built from the same data that powered breakthrough SONIC research – a whole-body control model for humanoid robots. The dataset spans locomotion and everyday activities to object interactions and complex whole-body behaviors, all curated specifically for humanoid robotics applications.

What sets BONES-SEED apart is not just the scale and quality of its 3D motion data – it's the depth of its annotations. Each motion comes with up to six natural language descriptions, temporal segmentation that breaks every sequence into meaningful phases with precise timestamps, and detailed skeletal metadata. This isn't raw motion capture – it's everything a language-to-action model needs.

Prepared natively in NVIDIA SOMA and Unitree G1 formats, BONES-SEED standardizes motion data exchange across research and industry – giving the robotics ecosystem a common foundation to build on.

This means any team, anywhere in the world, can now start training humanoid robots on real, annotated human motion data – today.

Learn more about Bones Studio's datasets and access BONES-SEED at bones.studio/datasets

With over 5 years of experience, Bones Studio builds enterprise-grade, multimodal datasets of human behavior and motion for AI and robotics. BONES-SEED represents a curated subset of Bones Studio's broader motion capture library, with expanded datasets available for commercial licensing.

BONES DATASETS

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